Reading Circle — General Strike: A Key to Unlocking Worker Power Today
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Class/Workshop
Freedom Socialist Party
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk St (near Ellis), San Francisco
Also on Zoom: https://bit.ly/GeneralStrikeReadingCircle
Working people are standing up to the bosses and union bureaucrats in record numbers. In this discussion series, we’ll learn what a general strike is and why the leadership of people of color, women, LGBTQI+ folks and young workers is needed for a successful strike. We’ll study past general strikes and discuss how to apply the lessons to build a powerful labor movement today.
Wednesdays, 6:30 – 8pm, June 5 – July 24
(No session on July 3)
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco
7 Blocks from Civic Center BART, on/near Muni #5, 19, 27, 31, 38, 49
$3-6 donation requested per session
To participate via Zoom: https://bit.ly/GeneralStrikeReadingCircle
For more information or readings contact: 415-864-1278 or bayareafsp [at] socialism.com
For more information: https://socialism.com/event/reading-circle...
► ▼ IMC Network