Working people are standing up to the bosses and union bureaucrats in record numbers. In this discussion series, we’ll learn what a general strike is and why the leadership of people of color, women, LGBTQI+ folks and young workers is needed for a successful strike. We’ll study past general strikes and discuss how to apply the lessons to build a powerful labor movement today.Wednesdays, 6:30 – 8pm, June 5 – July 24(No session on July 3)New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco7 Blocks from Civic Center BART, on/near Muni #5, 19, 27, 31, 38, 49$3-6 donation requested per sessionTo participate via Zoom: https://bit.ly/GeneralStrikeReadingCircle For more information or readings contact: 415-864-1278 or bayareafsp [at] socialism.com