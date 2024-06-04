top
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Reading Circle — General Strike: A Key to Unlocking Worker Power Today

Reading Circle — General Strike: A Key to Unlocking Workers’ Power Today
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk St (near Ellis), San Francisco

Also on Zoom: https://bit.ly/GeneralStrikeReadingCircle
Working people are standing up to the bosses and union bureaucrats in record numbers. In this discussion series, we’ll learn what a general strike is and why the leadership of people of color, women, LGBTQI+ folks and young workers is needed for a successful strike. We’ll study past general strikes and discuss how to apply the lessons to build a powerful labor movement today.

Wednesdays, 6:30 – 8pm, June 5 – July 24
(No session on July 3)

New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco
7 Blocks from Civic Center BART, on/near Muni #5, 19, 27, 31, 38, 49

$3-6 donation requested per session

To participate via Zoom: https://bit.ly/GeneralStrikeReadingCircle

For more information or readings contact: 415-864-1278 or bayareafsp [at] socialism.com
For more information: https://socialism.com/event/reading-circle...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 4, 2024 1:00AM
