Collective Power: Working Without Hierarchy

Date:

Saturday, June 22, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Circo Zero

Location Details:

Temescal Arts Center (511 48th St, Oakland)

Featuring members of Asian Babe Gang, Queering Dance Festival, rupture, Bridge Live Arts, a worker-owned cooperative, and Bay Anarchist Free School



Are you tired of bosses or choreographers barking orders? Are you organizing to abolish top-down business as usual? Working in a collective and facing tough questions? With a focus on dance and culture work, this panel conversation brings together members of six different Bay Area collectives to share stories, questions, and ideas about working without hierarchy.