Collective Power: Working Without Hierarchy
Date:
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Circo Zero
Location Details:
Temescal Arts Center (511 48th St, Oakland)
Featuring members of Asian Babe Gang, Queering Dance Festival, rupture, Bridge Live Arts, a worker-owned cooperative, and Bay Anarchist Free School
Are you tired of bosses or choreographers barking orders? Are you organizing to abolish top-down business as usual? Working in a collective and facing tough questions? With a focus on dance and culture work, this panel conversation brings together members of six different Bay Area collectives to share stories, questions, and ideas about working without hierarchy.
For more information: http://circozero.org/fabric
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 3, 2024 9:48PM
