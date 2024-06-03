top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/18/2024
East Bay Arts + Action LGBTI / Queer

Dykes in Dance: The histories and impact of dykes, lesbians and queer women in Bay Area da

Wildcat Studios (2547 Eighth St, Berkeley)
original image (1080x724)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Circo Zero
Location Details:
Wildcat Studios (2547 Eighth St, Berkeley)
Curated and presented with Queering Dance Festival
Featuring: Amara Tabor Smith, Jess Bozzo, Richelle Donigan, and one TBC panelist moderated by Chibueze Crouch

A panel conversation troubling and uplifting the liminal category of “Dyke,” exploring Dyke culture, Dyke identity, and Dyke history in dance. We will discuss the history of queer women*, lesbian and dyke dancers and choreographers in the Bay Area.

How have they played a foundational role in the queer community and local dance scene? How have their stories been invisibilized or re-framed over time? From the 70s, 80s, and 90s to the 2000s, the definition of “dyke” has changed, with some feeling included or excluded by this term as gender identities beyond the binary have become more visible. Are we in a post-dyke era? How have younger generations re-defined what “dyke” means to them? How do older generations feel about these shifting identities? And how has all of this impacted the dance ecosystem in San Francisco and beyond?
For more information: http://circozero.org/fabric
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 3, 2024 9:46PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code