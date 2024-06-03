Dykes in Dance: The histories and impact of dykes, lesbians and queer women in Bay Area da

Date:

Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Circo Zero

Location Details:

Wildcat Studios (2547 Eighth St, Berkeley)

Curated and presented with Queering Dance Festival

Featuring: Amara Tabor Smith, Jess Bozzo, Richelle Donigan, and one TBC panelist moderated by Chibueze Crouch



A panel conversation troubling and uplifting the liminal category of “Dyke,” exploring Dyke culture, Dyke identity, and Dyke history in dance. We will discuss the history of queer women*, lesbian and dyke dancers and choreographers in the Bay Area.



How have they played a foundational role in the queer community and local dance scene? How have their stories been invisibilized or re-framed over time? From the 70s, 80s, and 90s to the 2000s, the definition of “dyke” has changed, with some feeling included or excluded by this term as gender identities beyond the binary have become more visible. Are we in a post-dyke era? How have younger generations re-defined what “dyke” means to them? How do older generations feel about these shifting identities? And how has all of this impacted the dance ecosystem in San Francisco and beyond?