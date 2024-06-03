Strengthening Solidarity Between Two-Spirits and Queer/Trans Palestinians

Date:

Saturday, June 15, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Circo Zero

Location Details:

Queer Arts Featured, 575 Castro Street, San Francisco

An insightful panel discussion exploring how 2Spirit/Indigiqueers and Queer/Trans Palestinians can foster greater solidarity and support for one another. This event will feature activists and community leaders who will share strategies, experiences, and practical steps to building stronger bridges, enhance mutual understanding, and build a more united front. Whether you're a member of these groups or an ally, this discussion will help to provide valuable perspectives and actionable insights for creating stronger community alliances between the two groups represented.



Curated by Snowflake Calvert