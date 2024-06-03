From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Strengthening Solidarity Between Two-Spirits and Queer/Trans Palestinians
Date:
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Circo Zero
Location Details:
Queer Arts Featured, 575 Castro Street, San Francisco
An insightful panel discussion exploring how 2Spirit/Indigiqueers and Queer/Trans Palestinians can foster greater solidarity and support for one another. This event will feature activists and community leaders who will share strategies, experiences, and practical steps to building stronger bridges, enhance mutual understanding, and build a more united front. Whether you're a member of these groups or an ally, this discussion will help to provide valuable perspectives and actionable insights for creating stronger community alliances between the two groups represented.
Curated by Snowflake Calvert
Curated by Snowflake Calvert
For more information: http://circozero.org/fabric
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 3, 2024 9:43PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network