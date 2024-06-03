From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Richmond BANNER DROP and PEACE VIGIL
Date:
Friday, June 07, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Friends of Gayle McLaughlin, RCF, FPM
Location Details:
San Luis Ave and Sacramento Ave.
Richmond, CA. 94804
Richmond, CA. 94804
FREE PALESTINE!
END THE WAR ON GAZA!
STOP THE GENOCIDE!
END THE OCCUPATION!
BOYCOTT, DIVEST. and SANCTION ISRAEL OUT OF PALESTINE.
All people opposing genocide welcome!
END THE WAR ON GAZA!
STOP THE GENOCIDE!
END THE OCCUPATION!
BOYCOTT, DIVEST. and SANCTION ISRAEL OUT OF PALESTINE.
All people opposing genocide welcome!
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 3, 2024 7:57PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network