SF Civic Center: the walking tour

Date:

Wednesday, June 05, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

David Giesen

Email:

Phone:

415-948-4265

Location Details:

We meet at the black obelisk near the fountain in United Nations Plaza, across the street from The Strand Theater. San Francisco. Guide will be wearing a California Republic bicycle cap.

San Francisco Civic Center:



"When Adam delved and Eve span, who was then the gentleman?"--John Ball, in 1381, at the time of the Peasants' Revolt



a performance art walking tour and picnic



What if, when Adam and Eve were turned out of the Garden by God, they had been met at the frontier by a ticket-taker? Come along on a one and a half hour performance art walking tour of Civic Center to find out how good minds have attempted to answer that question. David Giesen, San Francisco storyteller, will use fact, historic anecdote, and tall tales to reveal the history and labor significance of United Nations Plaza, Hiram Johnson State Office Building, Earl Warren Federal Office Building, the I.O.O.F. building, Herbst Auditorium, War Memorial Opera House, City Hall, and much more of Civic Center. The story of civilization and the struggle for food enough to survive is told in the brick and granite buildings of Civic Center as they embody the intention to create cooperative communities. It's not all pleasant, but it is memorable.



FREE

