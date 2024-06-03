People's March & Rally + Fern Alley Music Festival 2024: Honoring 1st Gay Liberation March

Date:

Sunday, June 23, 2024

Time:

10:30 AM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Juanita MORE! and Alex U. Inn

Location Details:

Polk and Washington Streets

San Francisco, California 94109



Rally & March: meet/start at Polk & Washington Streets, then we'll follow the same route of the very first SF Gay Liberation Protest to Fern Alley



Fern Alley Music Festival at Polk and Fern





In past years, the event was held on Pride Sunday, but this year it will take place on

Sunday, June 23. Our protest march will follow the same route of the first Gay Liberation Protest which occurred Saturday, June 27, 1970.



Sunday, June 23, 2024 @ 10:30 AM - 7:00 PM



Start at corner of Polk & Washington Streets San Francisco, California 94109



More Info:





A call for action from Juanita MORE! and Alex U. Inn.



All Black Lives Matter!

All-Trans Lives Matter!

All Brown Lives Matter!

All Indigenous Lives Matter!



Activists and community leaders Alex U. Inn and Juanita MORE! in support of

Black Lives Matter and in protest of 500+ laws against our Trans, Queer and Drag communities, we will be calling out human and racial injustice and demanding the much needed changes that will keep our communities safe. Hands off our lives is our call to protest!



As a collective we stand in unwavering commitment with our BIPOC communities — trans, cisgender, nonbinary, lesbian, gay, straight, queer, questioning, two-spirit, and all. We come together in full solidarity with our family members, friends, lovers, and neighbors. We join to denounce and condemn violence against these communities and to raise awareness of the need to abolish and defund police departments policies as they stand today. This reallocation of public money will allow for greater funding to our social services, mental healthcare providers, and social justice organizations.



Our rally will begin at the corner of Polk and Washington Streets, San Francisco, on the same route of the first Gay Liberation Protest which occurred Saturday, June 27, 1970. Our protest march will end at Fern Alley for a celebration of our culture and community with DJs, performers, and artists’ booths starting at 12:30 PM - 4:00 PM.



The day's final event will be the First Annual People's March Drag Contest, from 4:00 -7:00 PM at Music City (1353 Bush Street), featuring cash prizes.



Artwork: Serge Gay Jr.

