Please join Amnesty International, World Can't Wait, and human rights defenders around the globe for the monthly 1st Wednesday of the month Close Guantánamo Global Vigils calling on Biden to release the 16 men cleared for release and stop the ongoing Islamophobic human rights abuses: CLOSE GUANTÁNAMO NOW!!!What: San Francisco Monthly Vigil to Close Guantánamo!When: June 5th at 6pmWhere: Harry Bridges Plaza across from the SF Ferry BuildingWho: YOU, your friends and your justice artivist spiritJune is torture awareness month. Every year, human rights organizations like Amnesty International, Torture Abolition and Survivors, National Religious Campaign Against Torture and other groups recognize June as Torture Awareness Month. The Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman and Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT) entered into force on June 26, 1987, that’s why June 26 is marked as the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture.In October, 11 Yemeni men were set to be released and resettled in Oman. The transfers were suddenly halted after October 7th because of "political optics" ( https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/biden-ready-move-11-detainees-guantanamo-october-paused-seven-months-rcna152985 ).As a reminder, 30 Muslim men are still languishing at Guantánamo, most without charge, none having received a fair trial. Many detainees, like Toffiq al-Bihani and Khalid Qasim were brutally tortured by the U.S. government. Of the eleven men who were about to be released in October, al-Bihani and Qasim though cleared for transfer for years, remain detained indefinitely at the unfathomably expensive forever prison.See Andy Worthington's updates & reports: https://www.closeguantanamo.org/ If you can't join a vigil, listen to Season 4 of the Serial: Guantánamo ‘Serial’ Season 4: Guantánamo ( https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2024/podcasts/serial-season-four-guantanamo.html LET'S CLOSE GITMO NOW!