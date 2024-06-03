Revolutionary University Series: No Climate Justice without Justice for Palestine!

Date:

Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Speak Out Now

Email:

Phone:

(510) 343-9105

Location Details:

Increasing carbon emissions and rising global temperatures remain the backdrop to a year filled with horrific genocidal attacks on Palestinian people. Without access to clean water, clean air, and fertile soil, Palestinians face the threat of starvation and disease. They are left without any means to protect themselves, neither now nor in the long-term.



We cannot understand the occupation of Palestinian land outside of the context of capitalism – a system which requires the exploitation of labor and the extraction of resources. Capitalism creates the conditions that lead to climate disruption while also putting the most exploited and marginalized people on the front lines of disaster.



Join us for a presentation and discussion on the climate crisis and its relation to war and imperialism.