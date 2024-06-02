From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest the Re-Election of London Breed at SEIU's Mayoral Candidate's Forum
Date:
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
SF City Workers For Justice
Location Details:
SEIU 1021 SF Office
350 Rhode Island
San Francisco
Over 1,000 San Francisco City and County workers were fired or coerced into retirement because Theresa Rutherford and the SEIU leadership went along the Mayor London Breed to punish City workers who refused to be vaccinated from covid although other SEIU workers in Alameda county and Los Angeles did not lose their jobs.
These workers have been demanding their jobs back but the SEIU 1021 leadership and top officials have refused to force the city to return the city to their jobs.
They will be speaking out and protesting at the Mayoral event and also asking all the candidates to take a stand to provide justice for these workers.
An Injury To One Is An Injury To All!
