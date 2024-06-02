top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/4/2024
San Francisco Government & Elections Labor & Workers

Protest the Re-Election of London Breed at SEIU's Mayoral Candidate's Forum

Protest Mayor London Breed's Attack On SF City Workers
original image (612x792)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
SF City Workers For Justice
Location Details:
SEIU 1021 SF Office
350 Rhode Island
San Francisco
Over 1,000 San Francisco City and County workers were fired or coerced into retirement because Theresa Rutherford and the SEIU leadership went along the Mayor London Breed to punish City workers who refused to be vaccinated from covid although other SEIU workers in Alameda county and Los Angeles did not lose their jobs.

These workers have been demanding their jobs back but the SEIU 1021 leadership and top officials have refused to force the city to return the city to their jobs.

They will be speaking out and protesting at the Mayoral event and also asking all the candidates to take a stand to provide justice for these workers.

An Injury To One Is An Injury To All!
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 2, 2024 9:19PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$135.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code