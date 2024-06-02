From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Fundraiser for Palestine
Sunday, June 09, 2024
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fundraiser
🌹
Oakland Secret, 577 5th st Oakland CA
Community hosted event with live music, food, art and more! Every dollar spent will be donated to families either via operation olive branch or direct community connections. Suggest donation at the door $5-20, NOTAFLOF! Masks required indoors. Wheelchair accessible indoors.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C7udHoYS-Lt/?i...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 2, 2024 5:07PM
