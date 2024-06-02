From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Zionism, Histadrut, the AFL CIO, Solidarity Center & What was Left Out of 2024 Labor Notes
A panel was held by the Labor Education Project on AFL-CIO International Operations to look at Zionism, Histadrut, the AFL-CIO Solidarity Center and what was left out of the 2024 Labor Notes conference.
The role of Zionism, the Histadrut, the AFL-CIO and Solidarity Center are critical issues for trade unionists and the labor movement. The Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO International Operations held a panel on May 4, 2024 and what was left out of the 2024 Labor Notes conference in Chicago.
Speakers included:
David Hemson, South African Labor Researcher and Organizer in Durban South Africa
Frank Hammer, UAW 909 President retired
Ernest Rojas, Director of the Committee for Human and Union Rights CODESH Chile Carol Lang, CUNY AFT PSC lecturer
Lisa Milos, UCSF UPTE Member and interpreter
Additional Media:
Zionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South Africa
https://youtu.be/_VioS5r1SAw
Links Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine Conf
https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs
The Isreali Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZk
AFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliates Vote On Endorsing BDS:AFL-CIO Leadership Cited A Procedural Rule To Tell The San Francisco Council It Couldn't Even Debate A Resolution On BDS.
https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/
The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE
The Histadrut: Israeli’s Racist Trade Union
https://electronicintifada.net/content/histadrut-israels-racist-trade-union/8121
AFL-CIO, Imperialism, Zionism and The Palestinians https://youtu.be/o_Eo_ZTuJzM
U.S. Unions Are Voicing Unprecedented Support for Palestine
https://inthesetimes.com/article/palestine-israel-labor-unions-afl-cio-aft-bds-gaza
Palestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And How The Zionists Helped The Nazis
https://youtu.be/MTu5D39yIK0
The ITUC and Global Union Federations condemn the designation by Israel of six Palestinian human rights groups as terrorist organisations. Israel’s designation of Palestinian human rights groups as terrorists is outrageous
https://www.ituc-csi.org/Israel-Palestinian-human-rights
For more info:
Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO International Operations
https://aflcio-int.education
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
