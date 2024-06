A panel was held by the Labor Education Project on AFL-CIO International Operations to look at Zionism, Histadrut, the AFL-CIO Solidarity Center and what was left out of the 2024 Labor Notes conference.

The role of Zionism, the Histadrut, the AFL-CIO and Solidarity Center are critical issues for trade unionists and the labor movement. The Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO International Operations held a panel on May 4, 2024 and what was left out of the 2024 Labor Notes conference in Chicago.Speakers included:David Hemson, South African Labor Researcher and Organizer in Durban South AfricaFrank Hammer, UAW 909 President retiredErnest Rojas, Director of the Committee for Human and Union Rights CODESH Chile Carol Lang, CUNY AFT PSC lecturerLisa Milos, UCSF UPTE Member and interpreterAdditional Media:Zionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South AfricaLinks Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine ConfThe Isreali Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol LangAFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliates Vote On Endorsing BDS:AFL-CIO Leadership Cited A Procedural Rule To Tell The San Francisco Council It Couldn't Even Debate A Resolution On BDS.The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol LangThe Histadrut: Israeli’s Racist Trade UnionOrganized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.AFL-CIO, Imperialism, Zionism and The Palestinians https://youtu.be/o_Eo_ZTuJzM U.S. Unions Are Voicing Unprecedented Support for PalestinePalestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And How The Zionists Helped The NazisThe ITUC and Global Union Federations condemn the designation by Israel of six Palestinian human rights groups as terrorist organisations. Israel’s designation of Palestinian human rights groups as terrorists is outrageousOrganized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.For more info:Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO International OperationsProduction Of Labor Video Project