Palestine International U.S. Labor & Workers

Zionism, Histadrut, the AFL CIO, Solidarity Center & What was Left Out of 2024 Labor Notes

by LEPAIO
Sun, Jun 2, 2024 4:31PM
A panel was held by the Labor Education Project on AFL-CIO International Operations to look at Zionism, Histadrut, the AFL-CIO Solidarity Center and what was left out of the 2024 Labor Notes conference.
AFL-CIO Solidarity Center Works With US Government Agencies Internationally
The role of Zionism, the Histadrut, the AFL-CIO and Solidarity Center are critical issues for trade unionists and the labor movement. The Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO International Operations held a panel on May 4, 2024 and what was left out of the 2024 Labor Notes conference in Chicago.

Speakers included:

David Hemson, South African Labor Researcher and Organizer in Durban South Africa
Frank Hammer, UAW 909 President retired
Ernest Rojas, Director of the Committee for Human and Union Rights CODESH Chile Carol Lang, CUNY AFT PSC lecturer
Lisa Milos, UCSF UPTE Member and interpreter

Additional Media:

Zionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South Africa
https://youtu.be/_VioS5r1SAw

Links Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine Conf
https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs

The Isreali Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZk

AFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliates Vote On Endorsing BDS:AFL-CIO Leadership Cited A Procedural Rule To Tell The San Francisco Council It Couldn't Even Debate A Resolution On BDS.
https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/

The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE

The Histadrut: Israeli’s Racist Trade Union
https://electronicintifada.net/content/histadrut-israels-racist-trade-union/8121

Organized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.
https://www.israelbonds.com/News-Events/The-Enterprise-that-Helped-Build-Israel-Turns-70/An-Impressive-Legacy-of-Achievement.aspx

AFL-CIO, Imperialism, Zionism and The Palestinians https://youtu.be/o_Eo_ZTuJzM
U.S. Unions Are Voicing Unprecedented Support for Palestine
https://inthesetimes.com/article/palestine-israel-labor-unions-afl-cio-aft-bds-gaza

Palestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And How The Zionists Helped The Nazis
https://youtu.be/MTu5D39yIK0

The ITUC and Global Union Federations condemn the designation by Israel of six Palestinian human rights groups as terrorist organisations. Israel’s designation of Palestinian human rights groups as terrorists is outrageous
https://www.ituc-csi.org/Israel-Palestinian-human-rights

Organized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.
https://www.israelbonds.com/News-Events/The-Enterprise-that-Helped-Build-Israel-Turns-70/An-Impressive-Legacy-of-Achievement.aspx

For more info:
Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO International Operations
https://aflcio-int.education
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/QMTHEI3L4fo
§AFL-CIO Solidarity Center Works With The CIA Around The World
by LEPAIO
Sun, Jun 2, 2024 4:31PM
afl-cio_cia__military_.jpg
The AFL-CIO leadership takes $75 million from the National Endowment For Democracy NED for the "Solidarity Center" which operates in 62 countries and has been involved in numerous coups and US supported and organized insurrections including in Chile and the Ukraine.
https://youtu.be/QMTHEI3L4fo
§The Zionist Israel Union Histadrut Support Apartheid and Supported South African Apartheid
by LEPAIO
Sun, Jun 2, 2024 4:31PM
histadrut_together.png
The Zionist Israeli corporate trade union Histadrut supports the war on Palestinians and is a partner with the AFL-CIO in operations around the world. Some AFL-CIO Solidarity Center people have been trained at the Histadrut in Israel for the international operations of this government funded organization.
https://youtu.be/QMTHEI3L4fo
§AFL-CIO Supported Zionism Through Purchase Of Israeli Bonds
by LEPAIO
Sun, Jun 2, 2024 4:31PM
afl-cio_dump_israel_bonds.jpg
The AFL-CIO leadership since the formation of the organization has supported Zionism and the purchase of millions of dollars of Israeli bonds using union pension funds and other investment funds.
https://youtu.be/QMTHEI3L4fo
