On June 3, tomorrow Monday 11:30 pm Judy Talaugon, (Chumash sovereign heir,) Leah Yananton and whoever else wants to join us will be at Vandenberg Space Force Base to protest the first of the two ICBM tests.Meet us at the Vandenberg Middle School parking lot, at 11: 30 pm June 3rd. The date of the Minuteman III ICBM test launch is June 4th just after midnight, so we must be there before midnight, different date. If you know people who live near the base and may join us, please let them know about this opportunity.MacGregor Eddy 831 206 5043; macgregoreddy [at] gmail.com n.b. midnight is a tricky time for a protest, note we must go to the base on June 3rd for the launch set for 12:01 June 4th.If you know LA folks, the Amtrak Pacfic Surfliner train 777 leaves LA Union Station at 3 pm and arrives Lompoc 7:22 pm Monday. On the way it stops at Glendale, Moorpark, Simi Valley, Northridge, Chatsworth, Santa Barbara, Ventura,I have free Amtrak points for train travel and I can provide train tickets.