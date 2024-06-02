top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/3/2024
California Central Valley Anti-War

Protest ICBM test at Vandenberg AFB!

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, June 03, 2024
Time:
11:00 PM - 2:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
MacGregor Eddy
Location Details:
Vandenberg Middle School parking lot
On June 3, tomorrow Monday 11:30 pm Judy Talaugon, (Chumash sovereign heir,) Leah Yananton and whoever else wants to join us will be at Vandenberg Space Force Base to protest the first of the two ICBM tests.

Meet us at the Vandenberg Middle School parking lot, at 11: 30 pm June 3rd. The date of the Minuteman III ICBM test launch is June 4th just after midnight, so we must be there before midnight, different date. If you know people who live near the base and may join us, please let them know about this opportunity.

MacGregor Eddy 831 206 5043; macgregoreddy [at] gmail.com

n.b. midnight is a tricky time for a protest, note we must go to the base on June 3rd for the launch set for 12:01 June 4th.

If you know LA folks, the Amtrak Pacfic Surfliner train 777 leaves LA Union Station at 3 pm and arrives Lompoc 7:22 pm Monday. On the way it stops at Glendale, Moorpark, Simi Valley, Northridge, Chatsworth, Santa Barbara, Ventura,

I have free Amtrak points for train travel and I can provide train tickets.
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 2, 2024 1:12PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$140.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code