Watsonville: Candlelight Vigil for Rafah

Date:

Tuesday, June 04, 2024

Time:

7:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Free Palestine!

Location Details:

Downtown Watsonville Plaza, 350 Main Street, Watsonville

Please spread the word to friends and family. It will be a space for prayers, meditation, and support for the community❤️‍🩹



Feel free to bring a blanket or something to sit on. Families with children are welcome! Coloring books will be provided 🫶🏽



Hosted by @julissaespindolaa and @campesinawombjustice