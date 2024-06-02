From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Watsonville: Candlelight Vigil for Rafah
Date:
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
Downtown Watsonville Plaza, 350 Main Street, Watsonville
Candlelight Vigil for Rafah
Please spread the word to friends and family. It will be a space for prayers, meditation, and support for the community❤️🩹
Feel free to bring a blanket or something to sit on. Families with children are welcome! Coloring books will be provided 🫶🏽
Hosted by @julissaespindolaa and @campesinawombjustice
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C7m3hxoSEeq/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 2, 2024 8:23AM
