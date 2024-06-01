From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San José People's Pride: Reclaim the Radical Militant Origins of Pride
Saturday, June 22, 2024
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Party/Street Party
San José People's Pride
St. James Park, N. 2nd St. & E St. James St., San José
SJ PEOPLE'S PRIDE PRESENTS: RECLAIM THE RADICAL MILITANT ORGINS OF PRIDE!
We will rally, have live music, have resources, and have vendors and food available!
*Masks are strongly encouraged!*
We do not align with corporate giants who co-opt images of queer liberation while sponsoring anti-trans bills, or arms dealers who use our names for their war machines to kill our siblings abroad, or cops who take a break from beating protesters to wear our flag. This is the People's Pride, an accessible Pride, and proudly against genocide!
For more information: https://linktr.ee/sjpeoplespride
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jun 1, 2024 4:16PM
