San José People's Pride: Reclaim the Radical Militant Origins of Pride

Date:

Saturday, June 22, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

San José People's Pride

Location Details:

St. James Park, N. 2nd St. & E St. James St., San José

SJ PEOPLE'S PRIDE PRESENTS: RECLAIM THE RADICAL MILITANT ORGINS OF PRIDE!



We will rally, have live music, have resources, and have vendors and food available!



*Masks are strongly encouraged!*



We do not align with corporate giants who co-opt images of queer liberation while sponsoring anti-trans bills, or arms dealers who use our names for their war machines to kill our siblings abroad, or cops who take a break from beating protesters to wear our flag. This is the People's Pride, an accessible Pride, and proudly against genocide!