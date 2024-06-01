Community Defense for Direct Action: Lessons from the Bay Bridge 78

Date:

Monday, June 03, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom

uscpr.org/call

All across the country, grassroots activists have been escalating their tactics to resist genocide. In the wake of the Rafah tent massacre and ongoing horrific Israeli attacks across Palestine, it's extremely urgent to keep taking and defending targeted and escalatory mass actions.



On Monday, June 3, join our mass movement call to hear the story of how the Bay Area community rallied to defend activists from repression after the Bay Bridge shutdown. You will learn about the planning and messaging used in this effective direct action and the subsequent Drop the Charges organizing.