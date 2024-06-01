From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Community Defense for Direct Action: Lessons from the Bay Bridge 78
Date:
Monday, June 03, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
uscpr.org/call
uscpr.org/call
All across the country, grassroots activists have been escalating their tactics to resist genocide. In the wake of the Rafah tent massacre and ongoing horrific Israeli attacks across Palestine, it's extremely urgent to keep taking and defending targeted and escalatory mass actions.
On Monday, June 3, join our mass movement call to hear the story of how the Bay Area community rallied to defend activists from repression after the Bay Bridge shutdown. You will learn about the planning and messaging used in this effective direct action and the subsequent Drop the Charges organizing.
