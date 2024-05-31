From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free Palestine Rally - by Mega Mouth Rebels
Date:
Saturday, June 08, 2024
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Hank Pellissier
Location Details:
Ferry Building Plaza, San Francisco
Market & Embracadero
Market & Embracadero
Free Palestine Rally & Cabaret
Mega Mouth Rebels
June 8 (Saturday) 12:30-2:00
Ferry Building Plaza / Market & Embarcadero
(On the ‘island’ in front of Ferry Building)
Special Guest : Tehmina Khan (Poet)
"A Mega Mouth Rebels rally is unlike any other rally... it mixes elements of theater to engage the audience on issues they champion... the interactive activism empowers people and brings them together." - KPFA Evening News 5.25.2024
We share 9 megaphones, 7 air horns, 6 trumpets, 35 whistles
We throw rotting fruit at Netanyahu’s face
Ululation Contest / Palestine Quiz / Pomegranate Folktale
Audience Tug o’ War Battle - 1-state or 2 state solution?
War vs. Peace Game : Stop the Toy Tank with Flowers
We Promote Audience Participation -
We’re Family Friendly & Senior Friendly
megamouthrebels [at] gmail.com / 415-309-3505
For more information: https://megamouthrebels.org
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 31, 2024 4:27PM
