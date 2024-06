Free Palestine Rally & CabaretMega Mouth RebelsJune 8 (Saturday) 12:30-2:00Ferry Building Plaza / Market & Embarcadero(On the ‘island’ in front of Ferry Building)Special Guest : Tehmina Khan (Poet)"A Mega Mouth Rebels rally is unlike any other rally... it mixes elements of theater to engage the audience on issues they champion... the interactive activism empowers people and brings them together." - KPFA Evening News 5.25.2024We share 9 megaphones, 7 air horns, 6 trumpets, 35 whistlesWe throw rotting fruit at Netanyahu’s faceUlulation Contest / Palestine Quiz / Pomegranate FolktaleAudience Tug o’ War Battle - 1-state or 2 state solution?War vs. Peace Game : Stop the Toy Tank with FlowersWe Promote Audience Participation -We’re Family Friendly & Senior Friendly megamouthrebels [at] gmail.com / 415-309-3505