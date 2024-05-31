From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Doorknocking Volunteer Day To End Factory Farming in Sonoma County!
Date:
Saturday, June 01, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Coalition To End Factory Farming
Location Details:
Our goal is to get over 50% of Sonoma County voters to vote YES on the ballot to ban factory farms!
Join us on Saturday, June 1st in Rohnert Park for voter outreach! Join us for door knocking and connect with voters! Snacks will be provided.
WHAT: Voter outreach to end factory farming in Sonoma County.
WHEN: Saturday, June 1st at 1pm
WHERE: 8520 Liman Way, Rohnert Park, CA
Learn more about our ballot initiative and how to get involved at http://www.YesOnJ.vote
See you all there!
For more information: http://www.yesonj.vote
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 31, 2024 3:07PM
