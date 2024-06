Our goal is to get over 50% of Sonoma County voters to vote YES on the ballot to ban factory farms!Join us on Saturday, June 1st in Rohnert Park for voter outreach! Join us for door knocking and connect with voters! Snacks will be provided.WHAT: Voter outreach to end factory farming in Sonoma County.WHEN: Saturday, June 1st at 1pmWHERE: 8520 Liman Way, Rohnert Park, CALearn more about our ballot initiative and how to get involved at http://www.YesOnJ.vote See you all there!