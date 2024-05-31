Biden, Padilla, Pelosi, Israel: WE Are Your Red Line!

Date:

Friday, June 07, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

Cynthia Papermaster

Location Details:

333 Bush St, San Francisco (Senator Alex Padilla's office) and 456 Montgomery St., Israeli Consulate

Biden, Padilla, Pelosi and Israel: We Are Your Red Line!

June 8 marks 8 months of US-Israeli genocide of the Palestinian people, and it marks the 54th anniversary of the occupation of Gaza. A month ago, Biden said that an Israeli invasion of Rafah was a red line for him. And now, after Israel has invaded and massacred more civilians, his red line is nowhere to be seen. Padilla and Pelosi criminally join Biden in authorizing billions more in weapons shipments being used to kill, wound and starve Palestinians.



On June 8, people are going to D.C. to surround the White House, to be the "red line" we must insist on.



Our June 7 event in San Francisco will LEAD FOR THE COUNTRY!

The Israeli attacks in Rafah are OUR red line. We say “Enough”!! We are going to Padilla‘s office and the Israeli consulate, wearing red, and raising our demands high.



We demand an immediate cease-fire, an immediate end to the siege of Gaza, the freeing of all hostages and Palestinian prisoners, an arms embargo, and an end to the occupation of Palestine.



Join us. Wear red. We are angry and we are grieving and we will raise our voices to demand justice. We will have an actual red line, a rally, street theater, picketing, and children's activities at this family-friendly action. On one side of our red line are the devastation and innocent people brutally murdered by Israel with U.S. weapons, and on the other side is our vision of the world we want, living in peace with justice and freedom for Palestine and everyone.

