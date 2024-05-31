From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
A protest was held in San Jose at the Bay Area Council which had invited fascist Argentinian president Javier Milei. Milie was in the Bay Area to meet with techno fascists like Sam Altman and Mark Zuckerberg. He also is supported by Musk.
Argentinian president and supporter of fascism Javier Milei was visiting the Bay Area to meet with techno fascists like Mark Zuckerberg and Sam Altman. He was invited the Bay Area Council to speak at their 5/30/24 "Summit" in San Jose but when he found out that he would be met with a protest he cancelled his only public speech in the Bay Area. The rally took place and speakers talked about the rise of fascism in Argentina with Milei, in the US and globally. Speakers also reported on the support by the techno fascists by billionaires like Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Larry Ellison and Sam Altman. Milei was meeting with them while he was in the Bay Area.
Additional Media:
Fascism, Civil War, Argentina, Melei & The Class Struggle With Ricardo Ortiz https://youtu.be/bJg48yUOFvk
Argentina Election of Javier Melei, Rise Of Fascism & The Working Class With Guillermo Kane of PO https://youtu.be/aN7JSkU1kGQ https://youtu.be/J0xTGpYX99E
Working Class Struggles In Argentina & Lessons For Today With Guillermo Kane of the Workers Party https://youtu.be/J0xTGpYX99E
Argentinian Buenos Aires Metro Workers And The Class Struggle https://youtu.be/tZ7u2HL7CfU
Production of Labor Video Project http://www.labormedia.net
Milei was a no show after being invited to the Bay Area Council Summit in San Jose. This organizations represents corporations and also government agencies.
Bay Area Council Executive Board & Milei
Chair
Kristina Lawson, Managing Partner, Hanson Bridgett
Secretary
Chris Rivielle, President & CEO, Plant Construction Company, LP
Treasurer
Phillip Mazzie, Managing Partner, EY
Beth Andersen
President, CA Commercial Business
ANTHEM
Larry Baer
President & CEO
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
Anne Bakar
President & CEO
TELECARE CORPORATION
Marc Blakeman
President - AT&T California
AT&T
Pete Casillas
Bay Area Market President and Publisher
SAN FRANCISCO BUSINESS TIMES
Chris Cimino
Managing Partner
KPMG LLP
Sal Coniglio
CEO
RECOLOGY INC.
Michael Covarrubias
Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer
TMG PARTNERS
Mary Daly
President & Chief Executive Officer
FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF SAN FRANCISCO
Christine del Rosario
Office Managing Partner
PWC LLP
John Gingrich
Northern California Office Managing Director
ACCENTURE LLP
Alison Hagan
Managing Principal
DELOITTE LLP
Gary Hall
Partner-President of Infrastructure and Public Finance
SIEBERT WILLIAMS SHANK & CO., LLC
Sam Hawgood
Chancellor
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, SAN FRANCISCO
Jennifer Hernandez
Partner
HOLLAND & KNIGHT LLP
Dave Kaval
President
OAKLAND ATHLETICS BASEBALL COMPANY
Mahesh Kharkar
Northern California Market President
U.S. BANK
Janet Lamkin
SVP, Global Markets and Community Innovation
UNITED AIRLINES
Kristina Lawson
Managing Partner
HANSON BRIDGETT LLP
Jim Levine
Managing Partner
MONTEZUMA WETLANDS LLC
Janet Liang
Executive Vice President, Group President & Chief Operating Officer, Care Delivery
KAISER PERMANENTE
Phillip Mazzie
Managing Partner
EY
Peg McAllister
Senior Vice President
LHH
Alicia McKnight
Partner
PILLSBURY WINTHROP SHAW PITTMAN LLP
Greg McWilliams
Chief Policy Officer and Vice President
FIVEPOINT
Alex Mehran Sr.
Chairman of the Board
SUNSET DEVELOPMENT COMPANY
Liz Minick
Managing Director, San Francisco-East Bay Market Executive
BANK OF AMERICA
Kunal Modi
Partner
MCKINSEY & COMPANY
Allen Napetian
VP, Site Services
GENENTECH, INC.
Sunil Pandya
Market Executive, Commercial Banking
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Carla Peterman
Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Chief Sustainability Officer
PG&E CORP.
Kausik Rajgopal
Executive Vice President of Strategy, Corporate Development & Partnerships
PAYPAL
Clint Reilly
Chairman & President
CLINTON REILLY HOLDINGS
Linda Rendle
CEO
THE CLOROX COMPANY
Chris Rivielle
President & CEO
PLANT CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, L.P.
Matt Rossie
CEO
WEBCOR BUILDERS
Ivar Satero
Director
SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Brandon Schneider
President & COO
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Brandon Shorenstein
Chairman and CEO
SHORENSTEIN PROPERTIES LLC
David Tashjian
Regional Senior Vice President, California Region
COMCAST
Warner Thomas
President & CEO
SUTTER HEALTH
Danny Wan
Executive Director
PORT OF OAKLAND
Kevin Xu
Chairman & CEO
MEBO INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Jed York
CEO
FORTY NINERS FOOTBALL COMPANY, LLC
Mike Zukerman
CEO
CSAA INSURANCE GROUP
Participants at rally protested Milei's fascist polices and his support of the US backed Zionist genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.
The corporate controlled Bay Area Council invited fascist Milei to speak at their meeting.
"Fresh off appearances at Davos and the Milken Global Conference, Argentina’s new President, Javier Milei, will offer the closing talk at the Summit. This appearance in San Jose will be President Milei’s only public address during his visit to the Bay Area. An economist who has made his mark as a champion of free enterprise, we’re expecting President Milei to share his insights on the important connections between Argentina and the Bay Area’s technology and innovation industries."
Members of the Argentinian community joined the rally to protest Milei
Billionaire Mark Zuckerberg with Javier Milei at Meta. Zuckerberg uses Meta to push his techno fascist agenda and gather data from it's users.
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Donate
$140.00 donated
in the past month
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.