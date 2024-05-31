A protest was held in San Jose at the Bay Area Council which had invited fascist Argentinian president Javier Milei. Milie was in the Bay Area to meet with techno fascists like Sam Altman and Mark Zuckerberg. He also is supported by Musk.

Argentinian president and supporter of fascism Javier Milei was visiting the Bay Area to meet with techno fascists like Mark Zuckerberg and Sam Altman. He was invited the Bay Area Council to speak at their 5/30/24 "Summit" in San Jose but when he found out that he would be met with a protest he cancelled his only public speech in the Bay Area. The rally took place and speakers talked about the rise of fascism in Argentina with Milei, in the US and globally. Speakers also reported on the support by the techno fascists by billionaires like Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Larry Ellison and Sam Altman. Milei was meeting with them while he was in the Bay Area.Additional Media:Fascism, Civil War, Argentina, Melei & The Class Struggle With Ricardo OrtizArgentina Election of Javier Melei, Rise Of Fascism & The Working Class With Guillermo Kane of POWorking Class Struggles In Argentina & Lessons For Today With Guillermo Kane of the Workers PartyArgentinian Buenos Aires Metro Workers And The Class StruggleProduction of Labor Video Project