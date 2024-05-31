top
U.S. Government & Elections Racial Justice

"Suppressed & Sabotaged 2024: The Fight To Vote" Film and Q & A w/ Black Voters Matter

FB: https://www.facebook.com/BlackVotersMtr YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wE29v3dtgW4
original image (1280x720)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Black Voters Matter
Location Details:
FB: https://www.facebook.com/BlackVotersMtr

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wE29v3dtgW4
Black Voters Matter is thrilled to partner with Brave New Films, an organization committed to increasing power in marginalized, predominantly Black communities for an important, must-see film screening ahead of November.

We will be live streaming the documentary SUPPRESSED AND SABOTAGED 2024 to educate, inform, and activate audiences ahead of the 2024 election, followed by a Q & A with participants.

Come join us!


ABOUT: SUPPRESSED AND SABOTAGED 2024: The Fight to Vote

Info & trailer: https://www.bravenewfilms.org/suppressed

FROM WEBSITE: Our votes hold power, otherwise they wouldn’t subvert them. Brave New Films’ ‘SUPPRESSED AND SABOTAGED 2024: The Fight to Vote’ is a tool in the arsenal of every concerned American, sounding the alarm on voter suppression and election subversion ahead of November 2024.

Our 30-minute documentary film focuses on the swelling wave of efforts to disenfranchise voters across the U.S., with the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race between Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp providing a case study for understanding today’s restrictive measures.

In 2023 alone, 150 bills were introduced to restrict voting access. SUPPRESSED AND SABOTAGED 2024 includes the personal stories of folks in battleground states who represent those disproportionately affected by voter suppression: older adults, first-time, younger and college-aged students, Black, Indigenous, Latine, people of color, and people with disabilities.

SUPPRESSED AND SABOTAGED 2024 is a rallying call against the calculated, unconstitutional, and racist attacks intended to destroy democracy in the United States. (Runtime: 30 min.)
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/BlackVotersMtr
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 31, 2024 2:25PM
