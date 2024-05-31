From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Revolutionary University Series: Origins of Women’s Oppression and How We Get Free
Date:
Wednesday, June 05, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Now
Location Details:
Join on zoom:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87308572490?pwd=TzlUZ3Uvb1lYaVFqdEhZK3o0VU9zQT09
Meeting ID: 873 0857 2490
Passcode: 105682
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87308572490?pwd=TzlUZ3Uvb1lYaVFqdEhZK3o0VU9zQT09
Meeting ID: 873 0857 2490
Passcode: 105682
Join us for a talk on how the oppression of women came to be, how it relates to our capitalist society today, and how we can free ourselves from gender oppression today and tomorrow. There will be a presentation, followed by an open discussion.
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/revolutiona...
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 31, 2024 9:51AM
