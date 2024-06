Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 6:00 PM 7:30 PM PTRegister here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/engaging-voters-to-save-communities-tickets-906462974157 What gets in the way of mobilizing ourselves and others to play a big, decisive role in the upcoming elections? What can Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Climate Justice teach us about reaching people across diverse communities to engage in voting?On Thursday, June 13, 6 - 7:30PM, join us for a Zoom workshop with a diverse facilitation team to explore our own journeys around voting and elections.Get to know the tools to increase a sense of engagement and possibility around electoral politics as it relates to our work to end the global climate crisis and ensure a livable planet for generations to come.A Project of Sustaining All Life, co-facilitated by Alma Soongi Beck, Climate Justice Co-Chair, Mary Ruth Gross, Membership Engagement Chair, and Aaron Johnson from Grief2Action.PHOTO: http://www.dosomething.org