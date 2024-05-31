From the Open-Publishing Calendar
#GOTV Engaging Voters to Save Communities: Climate Justice, Connection, & Democracy
Date:
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Climate Reality Project SF Bay Area
Location Details:
Online with Zoom
Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 6:00 PM 7:30 PM PT
Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/engaging-voters-to-save-communities-tickets-906462974157
What gets in the way of mobilizing ourselves and others to play a big, decisive role in the upcoming elections? What can Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Climate Justice teach us about reaching people across diverse communities to engage in voting?
On Thursday, June 13, 6 - 7:30PM, join us for a Zoom workshop with a diverse facilitation team to explore our own journeys around voting and elections.
Get to know the tools to increase a sense of engagement and possibility around electoral politics as it relates to our work to end the global climate crisis and ensure a livable planet for generations to come.
A Project of Sustaining All Life, co-facilitated by Alma Soongi Beck, Climate Justice Co-Chair, Mary Ruth Gross, Membership Engagement Chair, and Aaron Johnson from Grief2Action.
PHOTO: http://www.dosomething.org
For more information: https://www.climaterealitybayarea.org/chap...
