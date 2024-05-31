top
California
California
California Environment & Forest Defense Government & Elections

#GOTV Engaging Voters to Save Communities: Climate Justice, Connection, & Democracy

Online with Zoom
original image (1209x677)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Climate Reality Project SF Bay Area
Location Details:
Online with Zoom
Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 6:00 PM 7:30 PM PT

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/engaging-voters-to-save-communities-tickets-906462974157

What gets in the way of mobilizing ourselves and others to play a big, decisive role in the upcoming elections? What can Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Climate Justice teach us about reaching people across diverse communities to engage in voting?

On Thursday, June 13, 6 - 7:30PM, join us for a Zoom workshop with a diverse facilitation team to explore our own journeys around voting and elections.

Get to know the tools to increase a sense of engagement and possibility around electoral politics as it relates to our work to end the global climate crisis and ensure a livable planet for generations to come.

A Project of Sustaining All Life, co-facilitated by Alma Soongi Beck, Climate Justice Co-Chair, Mary Ruth Gross, Membership Engagement Chair, and Aaron Johnson from Grief2Action.

PHOTO: http://www.dosomething.org
For more information: https://www.climaterealitybayarea.org/chap...
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 31, 2024 9:27AM
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
