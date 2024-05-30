top
East Bay Racial Justice

Strength in AAPI Heritage & Power in Unity Celebration

Snow Park located at Harrison St and 19th St and Lakeside Dr Oakland, CA 94612 Family friendly event
original image (960x516)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, June 01, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
SEIU Local 1021
Location Details:
Snow Park
located at Harrison St and 19th St and Lakeside Dr
Oakland, CA 94612

Family friendly event
SEIU 1021 is thrilled to invite you to our FREE annual celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage.

This family-friendly event will take place at Snow Park, located at Harrison St & 19th St, Lakeside Dr, Oakland, CA, on Saturday, June 1st, from 11:00 am to 2:30 pm.

Please join us in recognizing and celebrating the significant achievements and contributions of the AAPI community to our society and the world. This gathering is an opportunity to unite and strengthen our collective community power.

The celebration will showcase the rich AAPI culture through free live music and dance performances. We will also feature special guest speakers and delicious food representing several Asian and Pacific Island cultures.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6624988860...
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 30, 2024 4:44PM
