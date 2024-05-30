From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

The State of Human Rights and Justice in Liberia

Date:

Friday, June 28, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Coalition for Justice in Liberia

Location Details:

Online

Welcome to The Coalition for Justice in Liberia event! Join us online as we delve into the current situation in Liberia regarding human rights and justice.