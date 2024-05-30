From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Palo Alto Vigil for the Children of Gaza

Date:

Saturday, June 01, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Corner of Town & Country Village

855 El Camino Real

Palo Alto, CA

Be together. Raise your voice and some flags. Call for an end to genocide and occupation.

