J-Street Unmasked – The End of Liberal Zionism: Codepink Congress Capitol Calling Party

Date:

Tuesday, June 04, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Join CODEPINK Congress as we educate, activate and mobilize for peace legislation!



Ever since J-Street’s founding in 2007, the organization has promoted itself as the liberal alternative to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). For left-leaning politicians fearful of AIPAC’s wrath, aligning with J-Street provided insulation from Zionist primary election challenges; lawmakers could be mildly critical of Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians, yet still profess allegiance to the State of Israel as a Jewish ethno-state even if it came at the expense of millions of Palestinians.



Not so anymore, not with Israel’s genocide in Gaza, its deliberate targetting of civilians livestreamed on our cell phones.



The mask is off as we witness a continuation of the Nakba (catastrophe) or ethnic cleansing of Palestine that began in 1947-48 when Zionist militias destroyed over 500 Palestinian villages and expelled 750,000+ Palestinians from their homes to make way for the State of Israel.



Join us for a discussion of the end of liberal Zionism and the ascendant movement of anti-Zionist Jews demanding decolonization..



Special Guests:



Norman Solomon is the co-founder of RootsAction.org, the founding director of the Institute for Public Accuracy and the author of the book, War Made Invisible. Norman’s other books include War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death and Made Love, Got War: Close Encounters with America's Warfare State. Together with his brother Abba, Norman wrote, “The Dead End of Liberal American Zionism,” an article published in Common Dreams.



Abba A. Solomon is an independent researcher and author of The Miasma of Unity: Jews and Israel and The Speech, and Its Context: Jacob Blaustein's Speech ‘The Meaning of Palestine Partition to American Jews,' given to the Baltimore Chapter, American Jewish Committee, February 15, 1948.