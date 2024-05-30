top
Palestine
View events for the week of 5/31/2024
Palestine California San Francisco Anti-War

Bay Area - All Out For Rafah!

Date:
Friday, May 31, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
🚨BAY AREA: ALL OUT FOR RAFAH! BIDEN, WHERE IS YOUR RED LINE?

This past week, we watched in horror as the zionist occupation bombed the refugee tents of displaced Palestinians multiple times using US-made artillery shells, killing over 100 Palestinians. This is just one of daily massacres in areas within Rafah designated as “safe zones ” by the Israeli regime. It remains clear that there is nowhere in Gaza that is safe from Israel’s bombardment. The zionist occupation has shown that their evil has no end.

A month ago, Biden said that the invasion of Rafah was a red line. But now, the invasion of Rafah has continued for weeks, has expanded to the entire Gaza Strip, Biden’s red line is nowhere to be seen. Instead of following through and stopping military aid to Israel, Biden has authorized billions more in weapons shipments to be used to kill and massacre Palestinians.

We cannot stop, we cannot rest. On Friday May 31st, come to the SF Federal Building to demand: HANDS OFF RAFAH. ARMS EMBARGO NOW. LIFT THE SIEGE NOW. END WESTERN COMPLICITY IN ZIONISM - NOW.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C7k-lMQNwCV/
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 30, 2024 11:00AM
