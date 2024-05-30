top
U.S. Health, Housing & Public Services Womyn

Assault on Women’s Freedoms: How Abortion Bans Have Created Health Care Nightmare in U.S.

Date:
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Time:
7:00 AM - 8:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
U.S. Senate hearing
Location Details:
Online via livestream
The U.S. Senate will be holding a hearing on the abortion bans crisis happening in America. The hearing is scheduled for June 4 @ 7 AM PT (10 AM ET)

Join statement released by Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (VT) and Sen. Patty Murray (WA) states that "in the two years since Roe was overturned, Republican abortion bans have created a full-blown healthcare crisis—forcing providers to close their doors and shut down their practices, putting women's lives in danger, decimating access to maternal healthcare, and forcing women to remain pregnant, no matter their circumstances."

WATCH HERE: https://www.help.senate.gov/hearings/the-assault-on-womens-freedoms-how-abortion-bans-have-created-a-health-care-nightmare-across-america

#AbortionRights #ReproductiveFreedom


ARTICLE: "Senate Plans Hearing on 'Healthcare Nightmare' From GOP Abortion Bans" ( May 29, 2024)

"As of May 1, just nine states and Washington, D.C. don't ban abortion or impose gestational limits, according to the Guttmacher Institute. That means 41 states have restrictions: 14 have total bans; seven ban abortion at or before 18 weeks; and 20 ban it after 18 weeks. Some states have exceptions for rape, incest, and the health of the pregnant person—though providers and patients have stressed that such policies often don't actually help those seeking care."

For the full article, go to: https://www.commondreams.org/news/abortion-ban
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 30, 2024 8:30AM
