From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Loser’s Consent: Holding a Fair & Legitimate 2024 Election w/ Full Acceptance of Results
Date:
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
UC Center Sacramento - Talks Series
Location Details:
UC Center Sacramento
1115 11th Street
Sacramento, CA 95814
Or join via Zoom
1115 11th Street
Sacramento, CA 95814
Or join via Zoom
Democracy depends not only upon free access to the ballot for eligible voters and a fair vote count; in the long run, it also requires losers to accept election results as legitimate. Lack of consent also raises a risk of election subversion. In the current political environment full of false statements about rigged elections, loser’s conseis far from assured.
This discussion will consider challenges to fair and free elections in the United States in 2024 and what to do to shore up election legitimacy in the face of continued attacks.
Jul 24, 2024 at noon - 1 PM PT
RSVP for in person here: https://ocpweb.ucdavis.edu/dems/public/register.cfm?public&variables=7EC1D22DDCA385
RSVP for Zoom here: https://ucdavis.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6GHCIn-4R6amf1VlyOKJtw#/registration
SPEAKER: Professor Richard Hasen, Professor of Law and Political Science and Director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project, UCLA.
Professor Richard Hasen is a Professor of Law and Political Science at UCLA, as well as the director of UCLA Law’s Safeguarding Democracy Project. He is an internationally recognized expert in election law and is co-author of leading casebooks in this area. In 2020, Professor Hasen served as a CNN Election Law Analyst and, in 2022, as an NBC News/MSNBC Election Law Analyst. Previously, Professor Hasen served as founding co-editor of the peer-reviewed publication, Election Law Journal from 2001-2010. His op-eds and commentaries have appeared in many publications, including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Politico.
This discussion will consider challenges to fair and free elections in the United States in 2024 and what to do to shore up election legitimacy in the face of continued attacks.
Jul 24, 2024 at noon - 1 PM PT
RSVP for in person here: https://ocpweb.ucdavis.edu/dems/public/register.cfm?public&variables=7EC1D22DDCA385
RSVP for Zoom here: https://ucdavis.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6GHCIn-4R6amf1VlyOKJtw#/registration
SPEAKER: Professor Richard Hasen, Professor of Law and Political Science and Director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project, UCLA.
Professor Richard Hasen is a Professor of Law and Political Science at UCLA, as well as the director of UCLA Law’s Safeguarding Democracy Project. He is an internationally recognized expert in election law and is co-author of leading casebooks in this area. In 2020, Professor Hasen served as a CNN Election Law Analyst and, in 2022, as an NBC News/MSNBC Election Law Analyst. Previously, Professor Hasen served as founding co-editor of the peer-reviewed publication, Election Law Journal from 2001-2010. His op-eds and commentaries have appeared in many publications, including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Politico.
For more information: https://uccs.ucdavis.edu/events/losers-con...
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 30, 2024 6:19AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network