Democracy depends not only upon free access to the ballot for eligible voters and a fair vote count; in the long run, it also requires losers to accept election results as legitimate. Lack of consent also raises a risk of election subversion. In the current political environment full of false statements about rigged elections, loser’s conseis far from assured.This discussion will consider challenges to fair and free elections in the United States in 2024 and what to do to shore up election legitimacy in the face of continued attacks.Jul 24, 2024 at noon - 1 PM PTRSVP for in person here: https://ocpweb.ucdavis.edu/dems/public/register.cfm?public&variables=7EC1D22DDCA385 RSVP for Zoom here: https://ucdavis.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6GHCIn-4R6amf1VlyOKJtw#/registration SPEAKER: Professor Richard Hasen, Professor of Law and Political Science and Director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project, UCLA.Professor Richard Hasen is a Professor of Law and Political Science at UCLA, as well as the director of UCLA Law’s Safeguarding Democracy Project. He is an internationally recognized expert in election law and is co-author of leading casebooks in this area. In 2020, Professor Hasen served as a CNN Election Law Analyst and, in 2022, as an NBC News/MSNBC Election Law Analyst. Previously, Professor Hasen served as founding co-editor of the peer-reviewed publication, Election Law Journal from 2001-2010. His op-eds and commentaries have appeared in many publications, including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Politico.