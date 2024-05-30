top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/24/2024
Central Valley Government & Elections

Loser’s Consent: Holding a Fair & Legitimate 2024 Election w/ Full Acceptance of Results

UC Center Sacramento 1115 11th Street Sacramento, CA 95814 Or join via Zoom
Download PDF (820.4KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
UC Center Sacramento - Talks Series
Location Details:
UC Center Sacramento
1115 11th Street
Sacramento, CA 95814

Or join via Zoom
Democracy depends not only upon free access to the ballot for eligible voters and a fair vote count; in the long run, it also requires losers to accept election results as legitimate. Lack of consent also raises a risk of election subversion. In the current political environment full of false statements about rigged elections, loser’s conseis far from assured.

This discussion will consider challenges to fair and free elections in the United States in 2024 and what to do to shore up election legitimacy in the face of continued attacks.

Jul 24, 2024 at noon - 1 PM PT

RSVP for in person here: https://ocpweb.ucdavis.edu/dems/public/register.cfm?public&variables=7EC1D22DDCA385

RSVP for Zoom here: https://ucdavis.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6GHCIn-4R6amf1VlyOKJtw#/registration


SPEAKER: Professor Richard Hasen, Professor of Law and Political Science and Director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project, UCLA.

Professor Richard Hasen is a Professor of Law and Political Science at UCLA, as well as the director of UCLA Law’s Safeguarding Democracy Project. He is an internationally recognized expert in election law and is co-author of leading casebooks in this area. In 2020, Professor Hasen served as a CNN Election Law Analyst and, in 2022, as an NBC News/MSNBC Election Law Analyst. Previously, Professor Hasen served as founding co-editor of the peer-reviewed publication, Election Law Journal from 2001-2010. His op-eds and commentaries have appeared in many publications, including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Politico.
For more information: https://uccs.ucdavis.edu/events/losers-con...
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 30, 2024 6:19AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$140.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code