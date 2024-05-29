Flyers Passed Out Recently at the Saturday Food Not Bombs "Soupstock" Anniversary rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com) by Robert Norse

These self-explanatory flyers criticize the City's #1 shelter-and-service provider, the so called "Housing Matters" which is more aptly termed :"Funding Matters" urging greater unity between oppressed workers, students, tenants, and unhoused folks.

These flyers were passed out, variously, at the 5-18 Housing Matters [HM] PR march "to end homelessness", at the 5-25 Soupstock annual commemoration of Food Not Bombs, and at the Coral St. survival encampments in front of HM



The idea was to encourage both input from folks to share their experiences with HM after the recent "clean-up" raids driving sidewalk residents away and trashing their property.



These "sweeps" violate current local law (MC 6.36) as well as state law requiring documentation and storage of confiscated property. They also violate the Constitution as interpreted by the courts in Martin v. Boise and Grants Pass v. Johnson and arguably various international human rights agreements.