From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Biden, Padilla, Pelosi, Israel: WE Are Your Red Line!
Date:
Friday, June 07, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
Noon: 333 Bush St, San Francisco (Senator Alex Padilla's office)
1:00 PM: 456 Montgomery St., Israeli Consulate
1:00 PM: 456 Montgomery St., Israeli Consulate
June 8 marks 8 months of US-Israeli genocide of the Palestinian people, and it marks the 54th anniversary of the occupation of Gaza.
A month ago, Biden said that an Israeli invasion of Rafah was a red line for him. But the invasion of Rafah has continued for weeks, has expanded to the entire Gaza Strip, and Biden’s red line is nowhere to be seen. Padilla and Pelosi criminally join Biden in authorizing billions more in weapons shipments being used to kill and massacre Palestinians.
On June 8, people are coming together from across the country to D.C. to surround the White House, to be the "red line" we must insist on.
Our June 7 event in San Francisco will LEAD FOR THE COUNTRY!
The Israeli attacks in Rafah are OUR red line. We say “Enough”!! We are going to Padilla‘s office and the Israeli consulate, wearing red, and raising our demands high. We are angry, we are grieving and we will raise our voices to demand justice. We will spend about an hour at each location.
We demand an immediate cease-fire, an immediate end to the siege of Gaza, the freeing of all hostages and Palestinian prisoners, an arms embargo, and an end to the occupation of Palestine.
Join us. Wear red. We will have a rally, street theater, picketing, and children's activities at this family-friendly action, and an actual red line. On one side of the line are the devastation and the innocents brutally murdered by Israel with U.S. weapons, and on the other side a vision of the world we want, living in peace with justice and freedom for Palestine and everyone.
A month ago, Biden said that an Israeli invasion of Rafah was a red line for him. But the invasion of Rafah has continued for weeks, has expanded to the entire Gaza Strip, and Biden’s red line is nowhere to be seen. Padilla and Pelosi criminally join Biden in authorizing billions more in weapons shipments being used to kill and massacre Palestinians.
On June 8, people are coming together from across the country to D.C. to surround the White House, to be the "red line" we must insist on.
Our June 7 event in San Francisco will LEAD FOR THE COUNTRY!
The Israeli attacks in Rafah are OUR red line. We say “Enough”!! We are going to Padilla‘s office and the Israeli consulate, wearing red, and raising our demands high. We are angry, we are grieving and we will raise our voices to demand justice. We will spend about an hour at each location.
We demand an immediate cease-fire, an immediate end to the siege of Gaza, the freeing of all hostages and Palestinian prisoners, an arms embargo, and an end to the occupation of Palestine.
Join us. Wear red. We will have a rally, street theater, picketing, and children's activities at this family-friendly action, and an actual red line. On one side of the line are the devastation and the innocents brutally murdered by Israel with U.S. weapons, and on the other side a vision of the world we want, living in peace with justice and freedom for Palestine and everyone.
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 29, 2024 10:40PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network