Palestine
Palestine
Palestine East Bay Animal Liberation Anti-War

All Eyes on Rafah March

Crescent Lawns| UC Berkeley
Date:
Sunday, June 02, 2024
Time:
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Animal Rights for Palestine
Email:
Location Details:
Crescent Lawns| UC Berkeley
This week we collectively witnessed multiple massacres in Rafah. There have been at least 3 tent massacres since earlier this week; tent encampments for internally displaced people- families and children burned alive, and beheaded by the Zionist entity while sleeping, in a place supposed to be a “safe zone”.

We are entering the 9th month of this genocide. We, the people of conscience, are outraged and ready to take it to the streets! Join us to march in Berkeley to make it loud and clear to end the siege of humans and nonhuman animals in Gaza and the rest of Occupied Palestine! We can and will continue to move forward together. Free Palestine, forever. 🇵🇸

When: June 2nd
What time: 2 pm
Where: Crescent Lawns, Berkeley
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C7ke6Ygvdmu/
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 29, 2024 7:21PM
