All Eyes on Rafah March

Date:

Sunday, June 02, 2024

Time:

2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Animal Rights for Palestine

Email:

Location Details:

Crescent Lawns| UC Berkeley

This week we collectively witnessed multiple massacres in Rafah. There have been at least 3 tent massacres since earlier this week; tent encampments for internally displaced people- families and children burned alive, and beheaded by the Zionist entity while sleeping, in a place supposed to be a “safe zone”.



We are entering the 9th month of this genocide. We, the people of conscience, are outraged and ready to take it to the streets! Join us to march in Berkeley to make it loud and clear to end the siege of humans and nonhuman animals in Gaza and the rest of Occupied Palestine! We can and will continue to move forward together. Free Palestine, forever. 🇵🇸



When: June 2nd

What time: 2 pm

Where: Crescent Lawns, Berkeley

