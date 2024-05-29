top
View events for the week of 6/11/2024
U.S. Education & Student Activism Health, Housing & Public Services Womyn

#AbortionRights: Reproductive Freedom For All Youth Activist Bootcamp to #GOTV

original image (2048x1152)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Reproductive Freedom for All (formerly NARAL)
Location Details:
Online training
Join Reproductive Freedom for All for our virtual youth activist boot camp this summer!

You'll get the tools you need to become an effective advocate and learn how to organize your community this election season to #GOTV - the youth vote!

Whether you're new to activism or a seasoned volunteer, RSVP to help us fight for everyone's right to make decisions about their body and future.

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 4 PM PT (7 PM ET)

RSVP: https://events.reproductivefreedomforall.org/events/reproductive-freedom-for-all-youth-activist-bootcamp-how-to-talk-about-abortion

More ways to take action here: https://reproductivefreedomforall.org/take-action/
For more information: https://events.reproductivefreedomforall.o...
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 29, 2024 1:25PM
§
by Reproductive Freedom for All (formerly NARAL)
Wed, May 29, 2024 1:25PM
sm_reproductive_freedom_for_all_2.jpg
original image (1219x568)
Reproduce Freedom For All (formerly NARAL): https://reproductivefreedomforall.org/
https://events.reproductivefreedomforall.o...
Add Your Comments
