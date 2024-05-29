From the Open-Publishing Calendar
#AbortionRights: Reproductive Freedom For All Youth Activist Bootcamp to #GOTV
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Class/Workshop
Reproductive Freedom for All (formerly NARAL)
Online training
Join Reproductive Freedom for All for our virtual youth activist boot camp this summer!
You'll get the tools you need to become an effective advocate and learn how to organize your community this election season to #GOTV - the youth vote!
Whether you're new to activism or a seasoned volunteer, RSVP to help us fight for everyone's right to make decisions about their body and future.
Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 4 PM PT (7 PM ET)
RSVP: https://events.reproductivefreedomforall.org/events/reproductive-freedom-for-all-youth-activist-bootcamp-how-to-talk-about-abortion
More ways to take action here: https://reproductivefreedomforall.org/take-action/
For more information: https://events.reproductivefreedomforall.o...
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 29, 2024 1:25PM
