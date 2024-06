Join Reproductive Freedom for All for our virtual youth activist boot camp this summer!You'll get the tools you need to become an effective advocate and learn how to organize your community this election season to #GOTV - the youth vote!Whether you're new to activism or a seasoned volunteer, RSVP to help us fight for everyone's right to make decisions about their body and future.Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 4 PM PT (7 PM ET)RSVP: https://events.reproductivefreedomforall.org/events/reproductive-freedom-for-all-youth-activist-bootcamp-how-to-talk-about-abortion More ways to take action here: https://reproductivefreedomforall.org/take-action/