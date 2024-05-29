From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
From the Frontlines: Report from the Occupied West Bank
Date:
Monday, June 10, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
San José Peace and Justice Center
Location Details:
Mokha House
2139 MacArthur Blvd.
Oakland, CA 94602
2139 MacArthur Blvd.
Oakland, CA 94602
Join us on June 10th to hear from community members about their recent solidarity trip to the West Bank of Occupied Palestine, where they spent 3 weeks working with a Palestinian-led movement focused on resisting the systematic oppression and dispossession of Palestinians using non-violent, direct-action methods.
This report back will focus on firsthand, on the ground experiences of daily colonial harassment, violence, and land theft by settlers and occupation forces in the South Hebron Hills, and the ongoing resistance and existence of the indigenous Palestinian people and communities.
Join us in person!
Coffee shop open to the public
Sponsored by Youth of Sumud, Palestinian Youth Movement, ICNA Council for Social Justice, San José Peace and Justice Center
This report back will focus on firsthand, on the ground experiences of daily colonial harassment, violence, and land theft by settlers and occupation forces in the South Hebron Hills, and the ongoing resistance and existence of the indigenous Palestinian people and communities.
Join us in person!
Coffee shop open to the public
Sponsored by Youth of Sumud, Palestinian Youth Movement, ICNA Council for Social Justice, San José Peace and Justice Center
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 29, 2024 10:16AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network