From the Frontlines: Report from the Occupied West Bank

Date:

Monday, June 10, 2024

Time:

6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

San José Peace and Justice Center

Location Details:

Mokha House

2139 MacArthur Blvd.

Oakland, CA 94602

Join us on June 10th to hear from community members about their recent solidarity trip to the West Bank of Occupied Palestine, where they spent 3 weeks working with a Palestinian-led movement focused on resisting the systematic oppression and dispossession of Palestinians using non-violent, direct-action methods.



This report back will focus on firsthand, on the ground experiences of daily colonial harassment, violence, and land theft by settlers and occupation forces in the South Hebron Hills, and the ongoing resistance and existence of the indigenous Palestinian people and communities.



Join us in person!

Coffee shop open to the public



Sponsored by Youth of Sumud, Palestinian Youth Movement, ICNA Council for Social Justice, San José Peace and Justice Center