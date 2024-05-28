From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Premiere of Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story
Sunday, June 23, 2024
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Screening
Frameline
Palace of Fine Arts
3601 Lyon St, San Francisco, CA 94123
3601 Lyon St, San Francisco, CA 94123
West Coast Premiere | Queer Premiere |
Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story is the recipient of this year’s Out in the Silence Award, this affecting portrait reconstructs the fascinating life and immense talent of transgender singer Jackie Shane. The film investigates why the soul singer disappeared from the spotlight just as she was at the precipice of fame and success.
Directors: Michael Mabbott & Lucah Rosenberg-Lee
For more information: https://www.frameline.org/films/frameline4...
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 28, 2024 6:58PM
