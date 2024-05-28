Premiere of Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story

Date:

Sunday, June 23, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Frameline

Location Details:

Palace of Fine Arts

3601 Lyon St, San Francisco, CA 94123

West Coast Premiere | Queer Premiere |



Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story is the recipient of this year’s Out in the Silence Award, this affecting portrait reconstructs the fascinating life and immense talent of transgender singer Jackie Shane. The film investigates why the soul singer disappeared from the spotlight just as she was at the precipice of fame and success.



Directors: Michael Mabbott & Lucah Rosenberg-Lee

