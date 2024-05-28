top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/4/2024
East Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

U.S. Democracy, Geopolitics, & the Pluriverse of Decolonial Thought w/ OBI UC Berkeley

Virtual event: https://www.democracyandbelongingforum.org/forum-blog/registration-the-world-is-not-enough
original image (1267x712)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Time:
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley
Location Details:
Virtual event: https://www.democracyandbelongingforum.org/forum-blog/registration-the-world-is-not-enough
Tuesday, June 4th 2024 (8:00 AM - 9:30 AM PT / 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET / 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM CET)

In 2024, democracy is on the ballot, a principal story told by anxious news outlets worldwide.

Yet, this focus on democracy's precarity obscures other urgent matters: the rise of AI and its challenge to a humanist account of intelligence, the rumoured demise of liberalism, the BRICS power bloc rivaling the US dollar, environmental crises reinforcing colonial logics, and international law's failures to rise to the moral occasion of the destruction of Gaza.

Smaller moments reveal other worlding events and the idea of a pluriverse with diverse moralities and systems. Are this year's events just about a threatened ideology of belonging, or do they hint at other stories and possibilities?

Join the Democracy & Belonging Forum of OBI for our next mbari session, where OBI Global Senior Fellow Bayo Akomolafe will engage with author, sociologist, and environmentalist Ashish Kothari to discuss the sociomaterial, political, spiritual, and civilizational events shaping our time.

Registration is free. A link to gain access to the virtual event will be sent via email before the event. Forum members will have exclusive access to engage with Bayo and Ashish virtually after the conversation takes place in a private Zoom room.
For more information: https://belonging.berkeley.edu/the-world-i...
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 28, 2024 4:26PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$140.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code