U.S. Democracy, Geopolitics, & the Pluriverse of Decolonial Thought w/ OBI UC Berkeley
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Speaker
Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley
Virtual event: https://www.democracyandbelongingforum.org/forum-blog/registration-the-world-is-not-enough
Tuesday, June 4th 2024 (8:00 AM - 9:30 AM PT / 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET / 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM CET)
In 2024, democracy is on the ballot, a principal story told by anxious news outlets worldwide.
Yet, this focus on democracy's precarity obscures other urgent matters: the rise of AI and its challenge to a humanist account of intelligence, the rumoured demise of liberalism, the BRICS power bloc rivaling the US dollar, environmental crises reinforcing colonial logics, and international law's failures to rise to the moral occasion of the destruction of Gaza.
Smaller moments reveal other worlding events and the idea of a pluriverse with diverse moralities and systems. Are this year's events just about a threatened ideology of belonging, or do they hint at other stories and possibilities?
Join the Democracy & Belonging Forum of OBI for our next mbari session, where OBI Global Senior Fellow Bayo Akomolafe will engage with author, sociologist, and environmentalist Ashish Kothari to discuss the sociomaterial, political, spiritual, and civilizational events shaping our time.
Registration is free. A link to gain access to the virtual event will be sent via email before the event. Forum members will have exclusive access to engage with Bayo and Ashish virtually after the conversation takes place in a private Zoom room.
For more information: https://belonging.berkeley.edu/the-world-i...
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 28, 2024 4:26PM
