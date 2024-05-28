How A-I Is Creating More Predatory Tenant-Landlord Relations

Sunday, June 09, 2024

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Class/Workshop

UUSF Sunday morning Forum

Description: After the 2008 Financial Crisis, hundreds of thousands of single-family homes were foreclosed on and reverted to the federal government. The government transferred these homes to hedge funds and private equity firms charging almost no interest or fees. This created the largest landlords in the country each with tens of thousands of homes in their portfolios. To manage thousands of homes distributed across the country, these companies invested in property technologies and created residential rental platforms that have made it easier to extract higher rents and fees, while exerting more control over the lives of tenants. This presentation explores how these companies came to exist and how they are changing the landlord tenant relationship.