How A-I Is Creating More Predatory Tenant-Landlord Relations
Sunday, June 09, 2024
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Class/Workshop
UUSF Sunday morning Forum
Join in person at the Unitarian Universalist Society 1187 Franklin @ Geary, San Francisco and
On Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/94429936269?pwd=NzFGd3d3L255QzBIbUd1cldTQUdhQT09
Description: After the 2008 Financial Crisis, hundreds of thousands of single-family homes were foreclosed on and reverted to the federal government. The government transferred these homes to hedge funds and private equity firms charging almost no interest or fees. This created the largest landlords in the country each with tens of thousands of homes in their portfolios. To manage thousands of homes distributed across the country, these companies invested in property technologies and created residential rental platforms that have made it easier to extract higher rents and fees, while exerting more control over the lives of tenants. This presentation explores how these companies came to exist and how they are changing the landlord tenant relationship.
