Ride for Palestine

Date:

Sunday, July 21, 2024

Time:

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Middle East Children's Alliance

Location Details:

1101 8th St, Berkeley, CA 94710

A cycling fundraiser that will be held along the 14-mile scenic San Francisco Bay. The ride is designed to be enjoyable for cyclists of all skill levels and the post-Ride event, Gather for Gaza will include delicious Palestinian food, music, dancing, and more.



All funds raised this year will support MECA’s emergency work in Gaza–where the situation is dire and your support is more important than ever. Thanks to the efforts of our community, MECA’s 2022 and 2023 Rides for Palestine were a huge success, together raising more than $125,000 in support of our ongoing work in Palestine.