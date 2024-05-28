From the Open-Publishing Calendar
RIchmond BANNER DROP and PEACE VIGIL
Date:
Friday, May 31, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Friends of Gayle McLaughlin, RCF, FPM
Location Details:
San Luis Ave and Sacramento Ave. Richmond, CA. 94804
FREE PALESTINE!
END THE WAR ON GAZA!
STOP THE GENOCIDE!
BOYCOT, DIVEST. SANCTION ISRAEL OUT OF PALESTINE.
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 28, 2024 10:08AM
