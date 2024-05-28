From the Open-Publishing Calendar
No to Fascist Javier Melei & His Union Busters, Privatizers & Gangsters Around the World
Date:
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
Montgomery Theater
271 South Market St.
San Jose
271 South Market St.
San Jose
Rally In San Jose : No To Fascist Javier Melei & His Union Busters, Privatizers & Gangsters Around The World
What: Protest Against Argentina Fascist President Javier Melei In San Jose At Bay Area Council Conference
Where: Thursday May 30, 2924 3:00 PM
Where: Montgomery Theater
271 South Market St.
San Jose
The corporate controlled Bay Area Council is having a 2024 Pacific Summit in San Jose and they have invited an open fascist, union buster and privatizer Argentina president Javier Melei.
Melei came to office threatening to destroy all unions in Argentina and eliminate democratic rights. He pushed a bill that would prevent more than 3 people from meeting without government permission and has taken action to shutdown all public education and privatize all public services and transportation. A big backer of his is Elon Musk who himself is one of the biggest union busting tech billionaires in the world. Minutes after it became clear that Javier Milei had been elected president of South America’s second-largest nation in November, Elon Musk posted on X: “Prosperity is ahead for Argentina.”
Musk, who like Trump, is an open racist. Musk has terrorized Black workers at his Fremont Tesla plant, fired 700 workers there who were trying to join the UAW and has committed workers comp fraud to avoid liability to injured workers.
He welcomed the election of Melei and was offered a deal for Argentina’s lithium by Melei. Melei is also following the dictates of the US controlled IMF and world bank which is pushing to make Argentina pay its debt by mass starvation and deprivation. Over 50% of the people in rich Argentina live in poverty and Melie has shutdown food kitchens for the millions of poor people in Argentina and attacked Polo Obrero and the Workers Party accusing them of “corruption”. Melei is also working with Trump and other techno fascists around the world to build a world fascist front.
Like Trump he accuses liberal and social democrats of being “communists and socialists. He was a keynote speaker of the fascist Vox party in Spain last week and also met with Meloni and Netanyahu in Israel where he fully backed the US supported genocide against the Palestinians.
Millions of Argentinian workers have had several national labor strikes against Melei and he has refused to pay teachers and other public workers who went on strike in one province and were faced with national police called in by Melie. He is spending more time shuttling around the world while his own country is exploding.
It is time to shut down this fascist union busting tin pot dictator and put him in the dump heap with the rest of his fascist pals.
His invitation by the Bay Area Council shows that they as well are welcoming these same reactionary policies in the US. They support privatization and deregulation and are propagandists for the billionaires in the tech industry.
These same multi-billionaires are introducing AI to eliminate 300 million jobs and also using their control of AI and tech to support a fascist state in the US. Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Larry Ellison, Sam Altman, venture capitalist Marc Andreesse, David Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz and Shaun Maguire are now backing Trump who has said he wants to set up a police state and allow the capitalists even greater control of the government and state.
Working people need their own political party that has a program for workers and not the billionaires. We also need a united front against fascism which is growing in the US and internationally.
Join The Picket & Rally Against Melei and His Fascist Attacks, Union Busting and Moves for Dictatorship
NO To Fascist Melie, Stop Union Busting, Privatization and The War on Workers in Argentina, No To The Genocide In Gaza
and the rise of fascism globally.
Initiated by
United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP.org
Endorsed by United Public Workers For Action http://www.upwa
For information:
info [at] ufclp.org
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
