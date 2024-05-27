24th Annual, Folsom Juneteenth Education Symposium featuring Dr. Gearld Higginbotham by California Juneteenth News

Folsom Juneteenth Educational Symposium and BBQ explores the ideas and history of the American Slave Nation. Dr. Gerald A. Higginbotham is an author, educator, speaker, entrepreneur, community activist, airline pilot of 36 years, and Retired Captain for American Airlines is our honored guest and keynote speaker.



Currently Prime Minister of the American Slave Nation. He serves as the CEO/President of Captain’s Millionaires, Inc., an alternative education company committed to creating one million millionaires in America.

24th Folsom Juneteenth Education Symposium and BBQ opens a new chapter in the ongoing challenge towards aligning our newest Federal Holiday Juneteenth with our quasi-optional California State Juneteenth Holiday.



Locally, in the 1854 gold mining towns of Negro Hill, Mormon Island, Negro Bar and many more the unstated yet clear "need" to distort, disparage and destroy all recognition of the authentic Stolen Legacy of California Pioneers along the American River Parkway is ongoing this 175th Year of 1849, California Gold Mining Districts.



Early California Gold Miners brought chattel slavery to the Gold Mining Districts investing vast sums of money with the hope of unsurpassed returns on timely investments.



Virgina and Maryland planters organized and financed what is reportedly the largest American Slave Breeding Farms. These new institutions created new banks that expanded even more profitable Plantations in newer states like Mississippi and Louisiana. Drawing up lists of enslaved property for the planters then mortgaged them to the banks they had created, enabling themselves to buy additional slaves to expand cotton production.



To provide capital for those loans, the banks sold bonds to investors from around the globe — London, New York, Amsterdam and Paris, indeed the foundation of a Global Bond Market.



The bond buyers, many of whom lived in countries where slavery was illegal, didn’t own individual slaves — just bonds backed by their value, asset backed securities.



Planters’ mortgage payments paid the interest and the principle on these bond payments. Enslaved human beings had been, in modern financial lingo, “securitized.”



Slave-backed securities, collateral of NY Stock - Original Wall Street - Global Bond Market



Update:

Tyler Cowen read The American Slave Coast and listed a few things he learned from it.



President James Polk speculated in slaves, based on inside information he obtained from being President and shaping policy toward slaves and slave importation.



In the South there were slave “breeding farms,” where the number of women and children far outnumbered the number of men.



Update:

In his book The Half Has Never Been Told: Slavery and the Making of American Capitalism, Edward Baptist details how slavery played a central role in the making of the US economy.



As historian Edward Baptist reveals in The Half Has Never Been Told, slavery and its expansion were central to the evolution and modernization of our nation in the 18th and 19th centuries, catapulting the US into a modern, industrial and capitalist economy. In the span of a single lifetime, the South grew from a narrow coastal strip of worn-out tobacco plantations to a sub-continental cotton empire. By 1861 it had five times as many slaves as it had during the Revolution, and was producing two billion pounds of cotton a year. It was through slavery and slavery alone that the United States achieved a virtual monopoly on the production of cotton, the key raw material of the Industrial Revolution, and was transformed into a global power rivaled only by England.