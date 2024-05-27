top
California East Bay San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services Police State & Prisons

Tips to Avoid Paying for B@ART: 101 Guide for Fare Evasion

by CYS// Catch You Slipp'n
Mon, May 27, 2024 10:47AM
If you don’t know by now, BART has publicly stated they are investing $90 Million to replace all 700 BART fare gates, like the new ones that are 7 feet high at West Oakland Bart Station, to deter people from jumping over or pushing through with force.

BART has plans to install these new gates at Civic Center, Powell, Montgomery, 24th Street, SFO, Fruitvale in Oakland, Richmond and Antioch Bart stations; however, in the meantime feel free to use the following tips to avoid paying for BART.

Disclaimer: Please note not everyone can perform these tips/tricks given able-body privileges
Cover Photo
original image (1080x1080)
https://www.instagram.com/p/C7W6bLsp0Oh/?img_index=1

The Instagram post has the best content to be uploaded if possible please. Thank you
For more information: https://friscovoices.org/evading-bart/
§
by CYS// Catch You Slipp'n
Mon, May 27, 2024 10:47AM
sm_2.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
https://friscovoices.org/evading-bart/
§
by CYS// Catch You Slipp'n
Mon, May 27, 2024 10:47AM
sm_3.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
https://friscovoices.org/evading-bart/
§
by CYS// Catch You Slipp'n
Mon, May 27, 2024 10:47AM
Example of Piggback/Tailgating
original image (1080x1080)
https://friscovoices.org/evading-bart/
§RP: mario0o0o0o0o0o0o
by CYS// Catch You Slipp'n
Mon, May 27, 2024 10:47AM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (1.3MB) | Embed Video
https://friscovoices.org/evading-bart/
§
by CYS// Catch You Slipp'n
Mon, May 27, 2024 10:47AM
sm_5.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
https://friscovoices.org/evading-bart/
§
by CYS// Catch You Slipp'n
Mon, May 27, 2024 10:47AM
sm_6.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
https://friscovoices.org/evading-bart/
§
by CYS// Catch You Slipp'n
Mon, May 27, 2024 10:47AM
sm_7.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
https://friscovoices.org/evading-bart/
§
by CYS// Catch You Slipp'n
Mon, May 27, 2024 10:47AM
sm_8.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
https://friscovoices.org/evading-bart/
§
by CYS// Catch You Slipp'n
Mon, May 27, 2024 10:47AM
sm_9.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
https://friscovoices.org/evading-bart/
§
by CYS// Catch You Slipp'n
Mon, May 27, 2024 10:47AM
sm_10.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
https://friscovoices.org/evading-bart/
