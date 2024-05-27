From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Tips to Avoid Paying for B@ART: 101 Guide for Fare Evasion
If you don’t know by now, BART has publicly stated they are investing $90 Million to replace all 700 BART fare gates, like the new ones that are 7 feet high at West Oakland Bart Station, to deter people from jumping over or pushing through with force.
BART has plans to install these new gates at Civic Center, Powell, Montgomery, 24th Street, SFO, Fruitvale in Oakland, Richmond and Antioch Bart stations; however, in the meantime feel free to use the following tips to avoid paying for BART.
Disclaimer: Please note not everyone can perform these tips/tricks given able-body privileges
BART has plans to install these new gates at Civic Center, Powell, Montgomery, 24th Street, SFO, Fruitvale in Oakland, Richmond and Antioch Bart stations; however, in the meantime feel free to use the following tips to avoid paying for BART.
Disclaimer: Please note not everyone can perform these tips/tricks given able-body privileges
https://www.instagram.com/p/C7W6bLsp0Oh/?img_index=1
The Instagram post has the best content to be uploaded if possible please. Thank you
The Instagram post has the best content to be uploaded if possible please. Thank you
For more information: https://friscovoices.org/evading-bart/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network