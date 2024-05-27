The Anti-Colonial Movements Then & Now: Hands Off the Uhuru 3 and Free Leonard Peltier!

Date:

Sunday, June 02, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Uhuru Solidarity SF Bay

Email:

Phone:

510-603-6150

Location Details:

Uhuru Solidarity SF Bay Study Series:



The US government represses those who oppose its colonial violence and genocidal wars.

The courageous resistance of the Palestinian people to the US funded genocide in Gaza has shaken the world wide colonial mode of production.



What were the anti-colonial movements fighting for in the Sixties and how does it relate to today's growing movement and resistance?



We'll study the FBI's COINTELPRO program, the struggle to Free Leonard Peltier & the case of the Uhuru 3 and how these cases relate to the struggle for a free Palestine.