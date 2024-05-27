From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Anti-Colonial Movements Then & Now: Hands Off the Uhuru 3 and Free Leonard Peltier!
Date:
Sunday, June 02, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Uhuru Solidarity SF Bay
Email:
Phone:
510-603-6150
Location Details:
World Grounds, 3726 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland
In the Laurel Neighborhood - https://www.laureldistrictassociation.org/world-ground-cafe
AC Transit Bus goes from 14th & Broadway to 38th & MacArthur
OR take from Fruitvale Bart to 39th & MacArthur
Uhuru Solidarity SF Bay Study Series:
The US government represses those who oppose its colonial violence and genocidal wars.
The courageous resistance of the Palestinian people to the US funded genocide in Gaza has shaken the world wide colonial mode of production.
What were the anti-colonial movements fighting for in the Sixties and how does it relate to today's growing movement and resistance?
We'll study the FBI's COINTELPRO program, the struggle to Free Leonard Peltier & the case of the Uhuru 3 and how these cases relate to the struggle for a free Palestine.
For more information: https://www.tinyurl.com/anticolonialthenan...
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 27, 2024 8:31AM
