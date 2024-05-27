top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Chase Bank Attacked in San Francisco

by some anarchists
Mon, May 27, 2024 6:10AM
As a preliminary response to the zionist atrocities in Rafah and in support of the steadfast Palestinian resistance, the windows of a Chase bank in San Francisco were broken in the early hours of May 27.
JP Morgan Chase has reportedly cut 70% of its investments in the zionist weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems but still has $16 million invested in Elbit. We will not cease our attacks on any bank until capitalism is completely destroyed, but collaboration with Elbit is a quick way to become a high-priority target.

To the insurgents and revolutionaries within the encampments and building liberations: nothing is over, everything continues, targets are everywhere.

"Resistance is never in vain. The continuous sacrifices of those who resist will always pay off." Martyr Basil al-Araj

some anarchists
