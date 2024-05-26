From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Vital Voices From the Frontlines of Human Sexuality (Online)
Date:
Wednesday, June 05, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
CIIS Public Programs
Email:
Phone:
415-575-6175
Location Details:
Online
Historically, the field of sexuality research in the United States has not included the experiences and wisdom of racialized sexologists, educators, therapists, or professionals. Instead, sexuality professionals have been trained using a color-free narrative that does an injustice by both excluding their work as well as failing to offer a fuller examination of how they expanded the field and held it accountable. The result of this wholesale erasure is that today, many sexuality professionals understand these contributions as extra or tangential, and not part of the full vision and history of the field of sexology.
Join educator and sexologist Bianca I Laureano and Founder and Executive Director of Sacramento Peers on Prevention (SacPOP) Dr. Ericka Burns for an illuminating conversation highlighting the voices, experiences, strategies, and solutions from sexologists that have been excluded and yet have still emerged as vital contributors to the U.S. and broader North American sexuality field. Bianca shares insights from her recent collection, The People's Book of Human Sexuality, a futuristic textbook that offers a significant shift in the way we learn and understand sexuality by featuring an expansive array of past and present leaders in the field committed to liberation, healing, equity, and justice.
Together Bianca and Dr. Burns discuss reproductive justice, LGBTQIA+ themes, racial and social justice, gender and disability justice, and share how these sexologists have brought about change and progression.
$0 - $25.
Join educator and sexologist Bianca I Laureano and Founder and Executive Director of Sacramento Peers on Prevention (SacPOP) Dr. Ericka Burns for an illuminating conversation highlighting the voices, experiences, strategies, and solutions from sexologists that have been excluded and yet have still emerged as vital contributors to the U.S. and broader North American sexuality field. Bianca shares insights from her recent collection, The People's Book of Human Sexuality, a futuristic textbook that offers a significant shift in the way we learn and understand sexuality by featuring an expansive array of past and present leaders in the field committed to liberation, healing, equity, and justice.
Together Bianca and Dr. Burns discuss reproductive justice, LGBTQIA+ themes, racial and social justice, gender and disability justice, and share how these sexologists have brought about change and progression.
$0 - $25.
For more information: https://www.ciis.edu/public-programs
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 26, 2024 9:46PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network