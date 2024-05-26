top
San Francisco
San Francisco
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services Racial Justice

Vital Voices From the Frontlines of Human Sexuality (Online)

Date:
Wednesday, June 05, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
CIIS Public Programs
Email:
Phone:
415-575-6175
Location Details:
Historically, the field of sexuality research in the United States has not included the experiences and wisdom of racialized sexologists, educators, therapists, or professionals. Instead, sexuality professionals have been trained using a color-free narrative that does an injustice by both excluding their work as well as failing to offer a fuller examination of how they expanded the field and held it accountable. The result of this wholesale erasure is that today, many sexuality professionals understand these contributions as extra or tangential, and not part of the full vision and history of the field of sexology.

Join educator and sexologist Bianca I Laureano and Founder and Executive Director of Sacramento Peers on Prevention (SacPOP) Dr. Ericka Burns for an illuminating conversation highlighting the voices, experiences, strategies, and solutions from sexologists that have been excluded and yet have still emerged as vital contributors to the U.S. and broader North American sexuality field. Bianca shares insights from her recent collection, The People's Book of Human Sexuality, a futuristic textbook that offers a significant shift in the way we learn and understand sexuality by featuring an expansive array of past and present leaders in the field committed to liberation, healing, equity, and justice.

Together Bianca and Dr. Burns discuss reproductive justice, LGBTQIA+ themes, racial and social justice, gender and disability justice, and share how these sexologists have brought about change and progression.

$0 - $25.
For more information: https://www.ciis.edu/public-programs
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 26, 2024 9:46PM
