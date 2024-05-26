From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Continuing Genocide War Protests in Santa Rosa
There is an active anti-war protest movement in Santa Rosa
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(Santa Rosa, May 26) - Santa Rosa might be off the beaten path for those in towns on the Bay, but people in Santa Rosa share in the revulsion that Bay Area people have against the war crimes that Biden and Israel are committing.
Every Sunday there is a protest in Santa Rosa's Courthouse square and today was no exception. About sixty people stood next to busy third street with signs and Palestinian flags and demanded an end to Israel's genocidal attacks and US complicity.
Several protesters were of Palestinian origin. A person who had grown up in the West Bank spoke. He talked about the trauma his family and friends are suffering, him not knowing from one day to the next who is alive. His advise to protesters on dealing with those who don't yet understand: ignore them.
The weekly protests have been ongoing since mid October. Today's Memorial Day week-end was relatively small with about sixty participants. Organizers say that one hundred to one hundred fifty often participate.
There was the almost continual approving honking from passing cars. It is clear that opposition to the US-Israel war is not just a local phenomenon.
See all high resolution photos here.
