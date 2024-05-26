top
East Bay
East Bay
East Bay Health, Housing & Public Services

End Gun Violence: 2nd Annual #WearOrange Community Day of Remembrance BBQ

Richardson Park 325 Richardson Drive Vallejo, CA 94590
Date:
Saturday, June 01, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Wear Orange volunteers
Location Details:
Richardson Park
325 Richardson Drive
Vallejo, CA 94590
Come join us at Richardson Park, Vallejo in honoring loves lost to gun violence at the 2nd Annual Wear Orange Community Day of Remembrance BBQ. This is a day where the community comes together to break bread and remember their loved ones.

Date & time: Saturday, June 1 at 1:00 PM

Location: Richardson Park, 325 Richardson Drive, Vallejo, CA 94590


#WearOrange website: https://wearorange.org/


WE WEAR ORANGE for a FUTURE FREE FROM GUN VIOLENCE

This year, we once again unite in our call to end gun violence as we come together for Wear Orange. We honor the communities shattered by gun violence alongside the more than 120 people who are shot and killed, and hundreds more who are wounded, every day in our country. Together, we call for meaningful action to save lives.

We should not have to live in fear that gunfire can ring out at any moment, whether it’s at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, while grocery shopping at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, a party in San Bernardino, or graduations across the country. We deserve more. Raise awareness by participating in Wear Orange online and in your community.


WHY ORANGE?

On January 21, 2013, Hadiya Pendleton marched in President Obama’s second inaugural parade. One week later, Hadiya was shot and killed on a playground in Chicago. Soon after this tragedy, Hadiya’s friends commemorated her life by wearing orange, the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others.

Wear Orange is now observed every June. Thousands of people wear the color orange to honor Hadiya and the more than 43,000 Americans are killed with guns and approximately 76,000 more are shot and wounded every year.


Wear Orange to End Gun Violence is organized annually by Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Students Demand Action for Gun Sense in America which are part of the larger organization, Everytown for Gun Safety, as well as participating partner organizations.
Remembrance BBQ: Direct Link & RSVP to Event Info
Wear Orange
Sun, May 26, 2024 8:07AM
