From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
#WearOrange: End Gun Violence Community Vigil to Honor Those Lost to Gun Deaths
Date:
Friday, June 07, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Richmond City Council and community groups
Location Details:
Nicholl Park
3230 Macdonald Ave
Richmond, CA 94804
Please bring your own candles
And bring photos of loved ones if you so choose
Food / refreshment will be provided
3230 Macdonald Ave
Richmond, CA 94804
Please bring your own candles
And bring photos of loved ones if you so choose
Food / refreshment will be provided
Friday, June 7 starting at 5:00 PM
Richmond City Council, in collaboration with community partners, recognizes the importance of supporting Wear Orange and the impact gun violence has had on our city.
This vigil is a special event to honor and remember our loved ones. It will be a serene and reflective gathering, starting at 5:00 PM and concluding at 7:00 PM.
Please bring your own candles and photos of loved ones to share in this heartfelt commemoration. Food will also be provided for everyone.
#WearOrange website: https://wearorange.org/
WE WEAR ORANGE for a FUTURE FREE FROM GUN VIOLENCE
This year, we once again unite in our call to end gun violence as we come together for Wear Orange. We honor the communities shattered by gun violence alongside the more than 120 people who are shot and killed, and hundreds more who are wounded, every day in our country. Together, we call for meaningful action to save lives.
We should not have to live in fear that gunfire can ring out at any moment, whether it’s at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, while grocery shopping at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, a party in San Bernardino, or graduations across the country. We deserve more. Raise awareness by participating in Wear Orange online and in your community.
WHY ORANGE?
On January 21, 2013, Hadiya Pendleton marched in President Obama’s second inaugural parade. One week later, Hadiya was shot and killed on a playground in Chicago. Soon after this tragedy, Hadiya’s friends commemorated her life by wearing orange, the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others.
Wear Orange is now observed every June. Thousands of people wear the color orange to honor Hadiya and the more than 43,000 Americans are killed with guns and approximately 76,000 more are shot and wounded every year.
Richmond City Council, in collaboration with community partners, recognizes the importance of supporting Wear Orange and the impact gun violence has had on our city.
This vigil is a special event to honor and remember our loved ones. It will be a serene and reflective gathering, starting at 5:00 PM and concluding at 7:00 PM.
Please bring your own candles and photos of loved ones to share in this heartfelt commemoration. Food will also be provided for everyone.
#WearOrange website: https://wearorange.org/
WE WEAR ORANGE for a FUTURE FREE FROM GUN VIOLENCE
This year, we once again unite in our call to end gun violence as we come together for Wear Orange. We honor the communities shattered by gun violence alongside the more than 120 people who are shot and killed, and hundreds more who are wounded, every day in our country. Together, we call for meaningful action to save lives.
We should not have to live in fear that gunfire can ring out at any moment, whether it’s at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, while grocery shopping at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, a party in San Bernardino, or graduations across the country. We deserve more. Raise awareness by participating in Wear Orange online and in your community.
WHY ORANGE?
On January 21, 2013, Hadiya Pendleton marched in President Obama’s second inaugural parade. One week later, Hadiya was shot and killed on a playground in Chicago. Soon after this tragedy, Hadiya’s friends commemorated her life by wearing orange, the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others.
Wear Orange is now observed every June. Thousands of people wear the color orange to honor Hadiya and the more than 43,000 Americans are killed with guns and approximately 76,000 more are shot and wounded every year.
For more information: https://act.everytown.org/event/wear-orang...
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 26, 2024 7:44AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network