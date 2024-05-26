From the Open-Publishing Newswire

#WearOrange: End Gun Violence Community Vigil to Honor Those Lost to Gun Deaths

Date:

Friday, June 07, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Richmond City Council and community groups

Location Details:

Nicholl Park

3230 Macdonald Ave

Richmond, CA 94804



Please bring your own candles



And bring photos of loved ones if you so choose



Food / refreshment will be provided





Richmond City Council, in collaboration with community partners, recognizes the importance of supporting Wear Orange and the impact gun violence has had on our city.



This vigil is a special event to honor and remember our loved ones. It will be a serene and reflective gathering, starting at 5:00 PM and concluding at 7:00 PM.



Please bring your own candles and photos of loved ones to share in this heartfelt commemoration. Food will also be provided for everyone.





#WearOrange website:



WE WEAR ORANGE for a FUTURE FREE FROM GUN VIOLENCE



This year, we once again unite in our call to end gun violence as we come together for Wear Orange. We honor the communities shattered by gun violence alongside the more than 120 people who are shot and killed, and hundreds more who are wounded, every day in our country. Together, we call for meaningful action to save lives.



We should not have to live in fear that gunfire can ring out at any moment, whether it’s at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, while grocery shopping at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, a party in San Bernardino, or graduations across the country. We deserve more. Raise awareness by participating in Wear Orange online and in your community.





WHY ORANGE?



On January 21, 2013, Hadiya Pendleton marched in President Obama’s second inaugural parade. One week later, Hadiya was shot and killed on a playground in Chicago. Soon after this tragedy, Hadiya’s friends commemorated her life by wearing orange, the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others.



