From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
#WearOrange: CA State Capitol Rally to End Gun Violence
Date:
Monday, June 03, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
CA Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense
Location Details:
SACRAMENTO, CA:
California State Capitol - West Steps
1315 10th St
Sacramento, CA 95814
California State Capitol - West Steps
1315 10th St
Sacramento, CA 95814
Join the California Chapter of Moms Demand Action and #WearOrange with us at the West Steps of the State Capitol, Monday, June 3 at 10AM. We'll honor survivors of gun violence and raise awareness about gun violence prevention.
RSVP for details: https://act.everytown.org/event/wear-orange-weekend/59782/signup
#WearOrange website: https://wearorange.org/
WE WEAR ORANGE for a FUTURE FREE FROM GUN VIOLENCE
This year, we once again unite in our call to end gun violence as we come together for Wear Orange. We honor the communities shattered by gun violence alongside the more than 120 people who are shot and killed, and hundreds more who are wounded, every day in our country. Together, we call for meaningful action to save lives.
We should not have to live in fear that gunfire can ring out at any moment, whether it’s at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, while grocery shopping at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, a party in San Bernardino, or graduations across the country. We deserve more. Raise awareness by participating in Wear Orange online and in your community.
WHY ORANGE?
On January 21, 2013, Hadiya Pendleton marched in President Obama’s second inaugural parade. One week later, Hadiya was shot and killed on a playground in Chicago. Soon after this tragedy, Hadiya’s friends commemorated her life by wearing orange, the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others.
Wear Orange is now observed every June. Thousands of people wear the color orange to honor Hadiya and the more than 43,000 Americans are killed with guns and approximately 76,000 more are shot and wounded every year.
Wear Orange to End Gun Violence is organized annually by Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Students Demand Action for Gun Sense in America which are part of the larger organization, Everytown for Gun Safety, as well as participating partner organizations.
RSVP for details: https://act.everytown.org/event/wear-orange-weekend/59782/signup
#WearOrange website: https://wearorange.org/
WE WEAR ORANGE for a FUTURE FREE FROM GUN VIOLENCE
This year, we once again unite in our call to end gun violence as we come together for Wear Orange. We honor the communities shattered by gun violence alongside the more than 120 people who are shot and killed, and hundreds more who are wounded, every day in our country. Together, we call for meaningful action to save lives.
We should not have to live in fear that gunfire can ring out at any moment, whether it’s at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, while grocery shopping at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, a party in San Bernardino, or graduations across the country. We deserve more. Raise awareness by participating in Wear Orange online and in your community.
WHY ORANGE?
On January 21, 2013, Hadiya Pendleton marched in President Obama’s second inaugural parade. One week later, Hadiya was shot and killed on a playground in Chicago. Soon after this tragedy, Hadiya’s friends commemorated her life by wearing orange, the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others.
Wear Orange is now observed every June. Thousands of people wear the color orange to honor Hadiya and the more than 43,000 Americans are killed with guns and approximately 76,000 more are shot and wounded every year.
Wear Orange to End Gun Violence is organized annually by Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Students Demand Action for Gun Sense in America which are part of the larger organization, Everytown for Gun Safety, as well as participating partner organizations.
For more information: https://act.everytown.org/event/wear-orang...
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 26, 2024 7:28AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network